Cary-Grove dominates Woodstock North in FVC crossover

CARY -- George Hartke unwrapped the gift in the end zone.

Woodstock North had brought the ball to the 1-yard, positioning itself to cut Cary-Grove’s 14-point lead in half in the early moments of the second quarter. It seemed to have found its stride, moving the ball downfield off runs of 13 yards from quarterback Jimmy Krenger and 15 from running back Travis Busch. But on third-and-goal, the exchange was botched. The ball sprang out and rolled forward.

Hartke, the Trojans' senior safety jumped on it. One sideline erupted. On the other, heads sunk. Cary-Grove took over at the 20.

"It was kind of demoralizing to them," Hartke said. "I could see it on their faces."

The Thunder (1-3) never had a better shot. And the Trojans (4-0) took advantage, winning 47-7.

Many times Friday night, it was Cary-Grove's defense that set up the offense. Later in the second quarter, senior defensive back Connor Leach jumped in front of a route for an interception. On the next play, quarterback Jason Gregoire hit a wide-open receiver Larkin Hanselmann over the middle of the field for a 34-yard touchdown.

For a second straight week, the Trojans' defense held an opposing offense to single digits. In the past two games, it's given up just two touchdowns.

"Of all the places on our team where we had the fewest people coming back, it was on the defensive side of the ball," coach Brad Seaburg said. "We had a lot of question marks, but I think we're getting better."

The Thunder had a tough time against that front, limited to less than 150 total yards of offense.

"The biggest thing that was bothering us was they don't stop until the whistle," Woodstock North running back Jordan Plummer said. "It's pretty ruthless. Cary-Grove is just one of those goliaths you have to face."

Game ball

Jason Gregoire, Cary-Grove senior quarterback

Gregoire was effective with his legs, rushing for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and with his arm, throwing for 83 yards and a touchdown.

The number 3.3:

Woodstock North had a tough time against Cary-Grove's front seven, averaging just above 3 yards per carry.

The play

One play after a second-quarter interception by Connor Leach, Jason Gregoire hit Larkin Hanselmann for a 34-yard scoring toss, putting Cary-Grove up by four touchdowns and putting the game largely out of reach.

FOOTBALL

Cary-Grove 47, Woodstock North 7

Woodstock North 0 0 0 7 — 7

Cary-Grove 14 20 7 6 — 47

First quarter

CG— Gregoire 29 run (Gregoire kick), 6:23

CG— Gregoire 57 run (Gregoire kick), 2:20

Second quarter CG— Pennington 1 run (PAT no good), 7:33

CG— Hanselmann 34 pass from Gregoire (Gregoire kick), 6:17

CG— Hughes 19 run (Gregoire kick), 2:11

Third quarter

CG— Pressley 5 run (Gregoire kick), 6:54

Fourth quarter

CG— Halverson 15 run (Gregoire kick), 10:53

WN— Kline 7 run (Niese kick), 2:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Woodstock North: Flores 5-21, Busch 4-20, Kline 5-19, Krenger 9-18, Schmitt 2-18, Plummer 6-17, Haymond 4-12, Coalson 1-3, Ward 1-1, Cary-Grove: Gregoire 8-123, Pressley 7-60, Pennington 9-55, Hughes 3-36, Sutherland 6-28, McQuade 3-25, Halverson 2-16, Emma 2-12, Harvey 1-11 PASSING Woodstock North: Krenger 2-4-1 - 23 Cary-Grove Gregoire 4-6-0 - 83 Sullivan 0-2-0 - 0 RECEIVING Woodstock North: Peschke 2-23 Cary-Grove Hanselmann 2-47, Norberg 1-22, Sutherland 1-14 TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Cary-Grove 421, Woodstock North 152 Sophomore score: Cary-Grove 52, Woodstock North 6