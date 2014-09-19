Burlington Central football beats Harvard

HARVARD – Friday night was a night of frustrations for the Harvard football team in a 39-20 loss to Burlington Central.

Harvard (0-3, 0-2 BNE) moved the ball well all night on offense against the Rockets (2-2, 2-0 BNE) but too many drives ended with turnovers on downs. Quarterback Peyton Schneider performed admirably after sustaining a minor leg injury, throwing for two touchdowns to Hunter Freres, but Burlington Central’s offense stole the spotlight.

The Rockets duo of Jason Berango and Trevor Davison combined for 244 yards, but he was not the only one causing problems for defenses Friday night. The Hornets Christian Kramer used frequent cutbacks and superior quickness to get 127 yards on the ground on 16 carries, including one touchdown.

The Rockets racked up 349 rushing yards against the Hornets defense, something Harvard coach Sean Saylor attributed largely to poor tackling from his team’s front seven.

With the exception of Schneider’s two touchdown passes to Hunter Freres, the Hornets also had trouble in the red zone, often turning the ball over on downs when the Rockets were punching the ball in for scores.

“We just didn’t finish drives,” Saylor said. “It was what it was.”

Schneider said that despite their inability to score when it mattered, the team will focus on making adjustments next week in order to be more efficient next week.

Adjustments are often the theme of any break in between games, but the Hornets will have a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball before they take the field again.

Game Ball

Peyton Schneider, sr.

Harvard Quarterback

Schneider, hobbled by a leg injury for most of the game, threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Burlington Central.

The Number

348- Total rushing yards allowed by Harvard’s defense, 244 of which belonged to Jason Berango and Trevor Davison.

The Big Play

Schneider hit Hunter Freres for a touchdown to cap off a 66-yard drive in the second quarter, one of only a few long Hornets drives.

BURLINGTON CENTRAL 39, HARVARD 20

Burlington Central 13 19 7 0 - 39

Harvard 0 14 0 6 - 20

FIRST QUARTER

BC- Jason Berango 63 run (Branden Sorensen kick), 7:37

BC- Berango 12 run (kick no good), 4:44

SECOND QUARTER

BC- Trevor Davison 1 run (conversion no good), 7:02

Harvard- Hunter Freres 15 pass from Peyton Schneider (Reiss Bielski kick), 4:40

BC- Davison 4 run (Bradley Sorensen kick), 1:49

BC- Berango 1 run (kick no good), :51

Harvard- Christian Kramer 69 run (Bielski kick), :32

THIRD QUARTER

BC- Brenden Bushy 4 pass from Robert Doubek (Bradley Sorensen kick), 7:10

FOURTH QUARTER

Harvard- Freres 18 pass from Doubek (conversion no good), 11:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Harvard: Kramer 16-127, Schneider 5-24, Freres 5-11, James Quinn 3-9 TOTAL: 29-171; Burlington Central: Berango 10-131, Davison 12-113, Bradley Sorensen 4-40, Tim Goehrke 9-35, Job Sanson 7-24, TJ Titock 1-7, Doubek 1-minus 1 TOTAL: 44-349

PASSING- Harvard: Schneider 9-20-116-1; Burlington Central: Doubek 14-20-126-1, Brandon Spinnato 0-1-0-0

RECEIVING- Harvard: Freres 4-77, Joe Quinn 4-32, Tyler Perkins 1-7 TOTAL: 9-116 Burlington Central: Davison 5-36, Ryan Anderson 2-26, Bradley Sorensen 2-24, Bushy 3-22, Berango 1-9, Thomas Moretti, 1-9 TOTAL: 14-126

TOTAL TEAM YARDS- Harvard: 287 Burlington Central: 475