Big plays the key as McHenry beats Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – When the first two plays from scrimmage went for touchdowns in Friday night’s Fox Valley Conference crossover between McHenry and Woodstock, there was a thought that it could be a high scoring affair.

McHenry took advantage of their big plays, and made a huge stop on defense, to hold off a late Woodstock rally and beat the Blue Streaks 56-43.

"Our line was a huge key for us tonight," said Alec Glauser, who scored three touchdowns on the night. "The holes were huge for me to run through and it almost made it easy for me to create big plays."

Glauser had touchdown runs of 60, 40, and 27, the first of which was McHenry's first play from scrimmage.

"I think we executed a lot of what we wanted to, but it was good to see our offense makes some plays," McHenry coach Dave D'Angelo said. "We have to correct a few things for Valley play, but I like the direction were headed."

The Warriors (2-2) scampered for a season-high 364 yards rushing. Glauser finished with 159, while tailback Giovanni Purpura had 125 and two touchdowns.

Woodstock was able to answer on their first play from scrimmage when Jace Pohlman hooked up with John Kruse for a 63 yard score.

A huge play that went overlooked was a fourth and goal stop for the Warriors defense from the 1-yard line. The ensuing play for McHenry was a 96-yard touchdown pass from Mike Briscoe to Corey Lersch.

"We got outmatched up front and they found some big holes to run through, plain and simple," Woodstock coach Steve Beard said. "I do credit our team for fighting until the end and really never giving up."

The Blue Streaks outscored McHenry 30-13 in the second half, although McHenry did not play some starters. A bright spot for Woodstock were their receivers. John Kruse had 10 catches and 178 yards, while scoring three total touchdowns.

Senior Cole Richter made some nice catches for the Blue Streaks on their final few drives, finishing with 66 yards and a two-point conversion reception.

Jeremy Lambrecht, OL/DL, sr., McHenry

Lambrecht was part of an offensive line that paved the way for the McHenry offense to rush for 364 yards and score 56 points in Friday night's win over Woodstock

The Big Number

11 – the number of touchdown that were over 20 yards in distance.

The Big Play

Woodstock had the first play of the second quarter, trailing 14-7, on McHenry's 1-yard-line and fourth and goal. The Warrior defense stopped Woodstock for a turnover on downs. The first play for McHenry's offense was a 96-yard touchdown pass from Mike Briscoe to Corey Lersch to break the game open.

McHenry 56, Woodstock 43

McHenry 14 28 0 14 – 56

Woodstock 7 6 6 24 – 43

First quarter

M– Glauser 60 run (Marunde kick), 11:39

W– Kruse 63 pass from Pohlman (Pohlman kick), 11:24

M– Glauser 40 run (Marunde kick), 7:22

Second quarter

M– Lersch 96 pass from Briscoe (Marunde kick), 11:02

M– Purpura 66 run (Marunde kick), 8:47

M– Glauser 27 run (Marunde kick), 5:10

W– Kruse 36 pass from Pohlman (kick failed), 2:31

M– Purpura 36 run (Marunde kick), 46.3

Third quarter

W– Wright 9 pass from Pohlman (pass failed), 58.4

Fourth quarter

M– Faith 13 pass from Briscoe (Marunde kick), 4:48

W– Kruse 93 kickoff return (Cullum pass from Pohlman), 4:34.

M– Lemus 35 run (Marunde kick), 2:57

W– Fischbach 22 pass from Cullum (Watson pass from Cullum), 43.0

W– Boyle 13 run (Richter pass from Cullum), 11.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING– McHenry: Glauser 11-159, Purpura 7-125, Lemus 3-28, Machometa 3-19, Faith 6-16, Ahne 1-11, Briscoe 2-11, Marunde 3-3, Guajardo 1-2. TOTAL: 55-374. Woodstock: Sumner 12-29, Boyle 1-6, Pohlman 5-minus 6. TOTAL: 18-29.

PASSING– McHenry: Briscoe 5-12-2-161. Woodstock: Pohlman 19-29-2-283. Cullum 8-14-0-117. Bell 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING– McHenry: Lersch 1-96, Borst 3-52, Faith 1-13. Woodstock: Kruse 10-178, Sutter 7-92, Richter 4-66, Wright 3-25, Fischbach 1-22, Boyle 2-14, Watson 1-2.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: McHenry: 60-535. Woodstock: 46-440.

Sophomore score: McHenry 38, Woodstock 8