Take 2: Will Hampshire push undefeated Huntley?

Huntley (3-0) hosts Hampshire (2-1) in a Fox Valley Conference crossover football game at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Red Raiders have a chance to equal their win total from last season, while Hampshire would like to take a step toward making the playoffs again. Sports writer Joe Stevenson and mchenrycountysports.com’s Lester Johnson discuss.

Stevenson: Huntley’s cruised the past two weeks against weaker opponents, do you think the Raiders will welcome a team that will offer a challenge? Hampshire certainly seems like a quality team that can push Huntley.

Johnson: I think Huntley wants to be pushed because that's how you find out how good you are. The Raiders have their two toughest games of the season the following two weeks, in Cary-Grove and Jacobs, so anything they can do to prepare for those huge Valley Division games will help. If Huntley and Cary-Grove win, their Week 5 game will be between the only unbeaten teams in the FVC. The Whip-Purs have gotten better every season they've been in the FVC and I think it's a testament to how hard they've worked.

Stevenson: First-year Whips coach Mike Brasile has them playing well and they throw a lot more than they used to. QB Nick Mohlman leads the area in yardage and receivers Jake Manning and Xavier Bennett are Nos. 2 and 3 in the area. That could pose a challenge for Huntley's defense. What do the Raiders offensively do that will concern Hampshire?

Johnson: Huntley can throw it as well, with QB Anthony Binetti currently third in the area in yardage, with seven TDs and no interceptions. He has a couple nice targets in WRs Brandon Altergott and Josh Esikiel. I think the Raiders would probably like to get their running game going a little better, but I know their big focus in the off-season was on scoring in the Red Zone and they have improved on that.

Stevenson: Speaking of offseason, I imagine the frustration from 2013 ate at Huntley for a good long while. This team was so close so many times last year and missed the playoffs at 4-5. The Raiders, as you pointed out on “The Huddle” this week, can equal their win total from last season in the fourth game. Do you figure Huntley as one of the FVC Valley’s best teams?

Johnson: Yes, I think Huntley is one of the three best teams in the Valley, along with Jacobs and Cary-Grove. I think its biggest strength is the defense and the Raiders will be tested on Friday against Hampshire, as well as the rest of the season with their Valley Division games. It will be interesting to see what happens when they get in some close games.