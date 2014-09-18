KCChronicle.com/preps Game of the Week: Geneva at St. Charles North, 7:30 p.m. today

The buzz in the stands

Somebody’s going home with loss No. 1 of 2014 in the River’s first riveting matchup of the season.

“Big game,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “Both teams 3-0. There’s going to be some hype. Exciting. We’re excited to get over there and get into it.”

The marquee matchup

Sparked by a defense that blends size with athleticism – embodied by 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior end Jordan Bergren – North has allowed just one offensive touchdown through three games and 17 points overall.

Something will have to to give as Geneva clicks behind Northern Illinois-bound senior quarterback Daniel Santacaterina and shifty receiver Pace Temple, a fellow senior, scoring 41, 22 and 46 points in its victories. The Vikings’ attack proved similarly fruitful in 2013 but hardly overpowered the North Stars in a 35-28 home win.

“They do things that are going to have issues, give us issues. They move around quite a bit. The linebackers are real solid,” Wicinski said. “Up front, they slant, they pinch. The movement stuff, they do enough to cause us some issues, so we’re going to really need to be able to pitch and catch on the perimeter. We didn’t catch the ball real well at Streamwood [in last week’s 46-12 win]. I’ll blame it on the elements. We’ll see what happens.”

The X-factor

Out since leaving early during Geneva’s season-opening win at West Aurora, senior running back Liam Burns (hamstring) is set to return as the Vikings bid to bolster their running attack and diversify their offense. Having Burns back delights Wicinski, long a proponent of a bruising ground game.

“He’s talking like he’s going,” Wicinski said. “I don’t know if he got a little stressed out that we found, maybe, a tailback. Whatever gets him back on the field.”

Best-case scenario for the Vikings

A much-improved Vikings ‘D’ flexes its own athleticism while accumulating early stops.

From the moment they first saw North film, Vikings coaches and players noted the similarity between the North Stars’ spread offense and the spread Richards uses. Geneva neutralized the defending 6A runner-up, 22-19, in Week 2, getting plenty of push up front with its defensive line.

“Pressure,” Geneva senior defensive end Jack McCloughan said. “Just getting off the ball as fast as we can, trying to play smart, keeping our shoulders square. Then just attacking the quarterback, really.”

Best-case scenario for the North Stars

North’s offense taps into its potential, capitalizing in key situations and taking care of the ball.

While quarterback Kyle Novotney, receiver Brendan Joyce and a deep corps of running backs, including Jake Spaniol and dangerous-when-healthy junior Dom Sidari has shined in spots thus far, the offense has left each game hungering for a wider point differential on the scoreboard.

“You’ve got to play a much better football game to play against Geneva,” North coach Rob Pomazak said. “Their offense is pretty dynamic. Their defense is big, physical and fast. We’ve got to play three phases locked tight and we’ve got to be ready to go.”

Sidari (back) missed North’s Week 3 victory at West Chicago, and Pomazak said last week the team was optimistic about his return.

Kevin Druley’s prediction: Geneva 21, St. Charles North 20

The irresistible force nudges past the immovable object.

Santacaterina’s playmaking ability proves the difference against a game North ‘D’ that makes the Vikings one-dimensional at times.