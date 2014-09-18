Grand jury delivers indictments

PRINCETON — The Bureau County grand jury returned the following indictments when it met in session Sept. 15 at the Bureau County Courthouse in Princeton:

• Christopher A. Bookwalter, 23, of Princeton was indicted for the Class 1 felony of residential burglary. He is accused of entering the residence of a Princeton couple on Aug. 17. Princeton Police Patrolman Adam Gutshall testified before the grand jury. Bookwalter is in custody with bond set at $30,000.

• Kristin Bolin, 20, of Princeton was indicted for the Class 4 felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She is accused of possessing a Schedule IV controlled substance on Aug. 17. Princeton Police Patrolman Adam Gutshall testified before the grand jury. Bolin is free from custody having posted 10 percent of a $10,000.

• Michael R. Marolf, 64, of Bettendorf, Iowa, was indicted for the Class 3 felony of indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor. He is accused of soliciting someone he believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17 to perform a sexual act sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 31. Bureau County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Trey Barker testified before the grand jury. Marolf is free from custody having posted 10 percent of a $25,000 bond.

• Kendrick Galetti, 20, of Malden was indicted for the Class 4 felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, heroin. She is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of heroin on Sept. 3. Princeton Police Patrolman Adam Gutshall testified before the grand jury. Galetti is free from custody having posted 10 percent of a $10,000 bond.

• Justin Sedam, 21, of Peru was indicted for the Class 4 felony of criminal damage to property. Spring Valley Police Department Officer Bernard Larsen testified before the grand jury. Sedam is in custody with bond set at $20,000.

• William C. Loney, 26, of Princeton was indicted for the Class 3 felony of aggravated battery. He is accused of striking a Princeton man in the head with a deadly weapon, a bat, on Sept. 4. Princeton Police Department Investigator John Shofner testified before the grand jury. Loney is in custody with bond set at $40,000.

• Mitchel P. Mares, 24, homeless, was indicted for the Class 3 felony of aggravated battery. He is accused of striking a Princeton man about the body with a deadly weapon on Sept. 4. Princeton Police Department Investigator John Shofner testified before the grand jury. Mares is in custody with bond set at $30,000.

• Dawna M. Proffitt, 44, of Princeton was indicted for the Class 4 felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of heroin on Sept. 4. Princeton Police Department Investigator John Shofner testified before the grand jury. Proffitt is free from custody having posted 10 percent of a $5,000 bond.

• There were two suppressed cases.

These cases were presented to the grand jury by State’s Attorney Patrick Herrmann, First Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Sciuto and Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson. Indictments on Galetti, Loney, Mares, Proffitt and one suppressed case were returned before Judge Marc Bernabei. Indictments on Bookwalter, Bolin, Marolf, Sedam, Donovan, Adams and one suppressed case were returned before Judge C.J. Hollerich.

Indictments are accusations against the defendants who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.