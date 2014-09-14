Woodstock struggled to pass in the rain

High school teams that like to pass the ball need a couple of things to help their cause.

First, they need healthy players. Especially a healthy quarterback.

Second, they need a dry (or semi-dry) field where a passing game is possible.

Woodstock had neither Friday in a 28-0 loss to rival Woodstock North. Neither team was able to pass the ball well, with both quarterbacks combining to go 3 for 17 for 18 yards.

It was the region’s third consecutive crummy weather weekend in which passing was tough.

“Just play through it,” Woodstock coach Steve Beard said.

The Blue Streaks (0-3) have had to play through plenty of adversity early in the season. On Friday, starting quarterback Jace Pohlman appeared to injure his leg early in the game. He limped to and from the huddle and eventually was replaced for one play.

However, on that one play, backup quarterback Zachary Cullum was slammed hard to the ground by a Woodstock North tackler. Cullum got up slowly and did not return.

Pohlman did return, but he wasn’t effective. Maybe it was the injury. Maybe it was the weather. Maybe it was both.

Woodstock’s next game is Friday against McHenry.