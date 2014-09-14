Inside Prep Football: Cary-Grove tops Power Rankings

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Cary-Grove (3-0): The No. 1 team in The Associated Press Class 7A poll rolled past Grayslake North, 42-7, with 388 yards rushing. The Trojans take on Woodstock North (1-2) next.

2. Marian Central (3-0): The Hurricanes, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, get a tough test this week with a trip to Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park for an East Suburban Catholic Conference game.

3. Huntley (3-0): The Red Raiders played an emotional game for defensive lineman Chase Burkart, whose father Brian died of a heart attack after their Week 2 game, and defeated Gary (Indiana) West, 65-14.

4. Prairie Ridge (2-1): The Wolves were opportunistic in their 31-21 victory over Crystal Lake Central, which put them in prime position for the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division.

5. Crystal Lake Central (2-1): The loss to Prairie Ridge will sting the Tigers for a while because of missed chances. They need help to win the FVC Fox, but may not lose another regular-season game.

Noteworthy

What can Browns do for you? Prairie Ridge’s Brown brothers, Dean and Cole, have each scored in successive games after Friday’s 31-21 victory over Crystal Lake Central.

Dean, a junior fullback, scored on a 68-yard run that put the Wolves ahead for good in the third quarter Friday. Cole, a sophomore running back, grabbed a 6-yard pass from quarterback Brett Covalt in the second quarter.

Dean scored one touchdown in the season opener and three in Week 2’s 56-0 win at Grayslake Central. Cole scored a pair of touchdowns in that game.

Roughed up: Prairie Ridge moved to 2-1 with the win against Central but is battling injury issues in its offensive backfield. Running back Nathan Griffin missed Friday’s game with a hip injury and may be out longer. Running back Brent Anderson suffered a dislocated shoulder on a 9-yard touchdown run Friday and did not return.

This week’s top games

Johnsburg (2-1, 1-0) at North Boone (2-1, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Johnsburg has won back-to-back games and produced on offense, but the Skyhawks will see some stiffer competition from the Vikings, who lost to Burlington Central on Friday.

Crystal Lake Central (2-1) at Crystal Lake South (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday, at Ken Bruhn Field

The Tigers have gained at least 360 yards in each of their three games. South will try to bounce back from a 23-13 road loss at Bloom Township.