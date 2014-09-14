Eight players scored for Huntley on Friday

The Huntley Red Raiders (3-0) have gotten used to dominating in all three phases of the game over the last two football games.

After a hard-fought 17-7 win over Bartlett in week 1, the Red Raiders faced two more non-conference opponents in Elgin and Gary (In.) West, handing them both video game-style losses, 63-8 and 65-14. In the coming weeks, it will be time to see if the Red Raiders can sustain that success against Fox Valley Conference teams.

In Friday’s victory over the Gary West Cougars, Huntley recovered two fumbles, blocked a punt and saw eight different players got to the end zone. The backups even got in on the party, adding two touchdowns after halftime.

Chances are that quarterback Anthony Binetti’s first three completions of the game will not go for long touchdowns like they did Friday night when Huntley faces upcoming opponents such as Hampshire, Cary-Grove and Jacobs. Wide receivers Josh Esikiel and Brandon Altergott will probably not run loose for two touchdowns each again.

That being the case, the name of the game for coach John Hart and the Red Raiders will carrying over the momentum they have built up into more meaningful games. If they can do that, they’ll have a good chance at picking up some wins.