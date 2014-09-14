Crystal Lake South football player Alex Gardeck hospitalized with pinhole trachea tear

Crystal Lake South senior center-linebacker Alex Gardeck has a minor trachea tear and was resting Sunday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Gardeck suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s 23-13 loss to Bloom Township, although he played the rest of the game. After the game, he complained of a sore throat and was examined by South trainer Kevin Gerlach. South principal Scott Shepard brought Gardeck home ahead of the team bus and he was taken to a local hospital.

There, medical personnel thought it was best that Gardeck be examined and tested by specialists. Gardeck was flown to Lutheran General in Park Ridge, where he remains.

"I went through a whole bunch of testing," Gardeck said in a text message Sunday. "It's just a small, pinhole tear, and it's causing there to be air around the throat and heart and lungs. It's small enough it should heal on its own."

As a precaution, Gardeck was staying overnight Sunday. There was no timetable for when he might return to school or to football.

“The issue is when he inhales air it can go into his neck cavity or his chest, near his heart,” Ahsmann said. “They want to keep an eye on him. I guess it’s about the best-case scenario. He won’t need surgery, they’ll let it heal on its own."

Shepard and some South players went to visit Gardeck on Sunday.