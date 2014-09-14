Crystal Lake South football player Alex Gardeck flown to hospital

Crystal Lake South linebacker Alex Gardeck was flown to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for tests on his trachea after the Gators lost Saturday to Bloom Township, 23-13, in Chicago Heights.

Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said Gardeck thought he was hit in the chest in the first quarter, but he played the rest of the game. After the game, Gardeck complained about a sore throat and was checked by South trainer Kevin Gerlach. South principal Scott Shepard brought Gardeck home ahead of the team bus.

Gardeck was taken locally for X-rays and examination but then was flown to Lutheran General for further tests.

“They’re doing all kinds of tests,” said Ahsmann, who visited Gardeck on Saturday night. “He had just taken an esophagus test. He’s in for a lot of testing.”

Ahsmann said medical personnel were checking to see if Gardeck’s trachea might have been partially torn. He could not speculate about when Gardeck might be able to play.

“That’s not any of my concern right now,” he said. “I just want him to get healthy.”