After slow start, McHenry offense got going

McHENRY -- It took some time, but at least for a stretch Friday night at McCracken Field, McHenry’s offense looked like it was clicking.

Trailing 28-0 in the second quarter to DeKalb, sophomore running back Giovanni Purpura capped a drive by racing 56 yards into the end zone to put the Warriors on the scoreboard with five minutes to go until halftime.

Moments later, a muffed punt gave McHenry another chance, and quarterback Michael Briscoe led another scoring drive that ended when he found senior receiver Mikie Borst for a 9-yard touchdown toss.

“When our line blocks, our routes are run right, Briscoe is on, I think our offense has the potential to be one of the best in the FVC,” Borst said.

It’s unclear whether McHenry can sustain those drives, but it marked a nice uptick from a week ago when it was held to just a touchdown by Marian Central. Against the Barbs on Friday, it scored 21 points, including the pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.

“That was the best quarter we’ve played in a while,” McHenry coach Dave D’Angelo said, “Our kids were resilient, we fought back and we started executing. … If there’s a positive to take away from it, that’s it.”