Plainfield North beats Oswego East 16-7

OSWEGO – Plainfield North battled the elements Friday en route to a 16-7 victory over Oswego East.

Weather conditions were poor as the teams took the field and did not get better. The rain forced both sides to adjust their game plan and play more conservatively. North (2-1, 1-0) answered by grinding out more than 200 yards offensively and forcing numerous three-and-outs on defense.

The Tigers kept the ball on the ground most of the game. Coach Tim Kane relied on a balance running attack from Quintin Hoosman and Zach Shelton as well tremendous play from the offensive line.

“We have some really good senior leadership up there, offensive line wise,” Kane said. “All these guys played really well and kept battling. A lot of these guys played both sides of the ball the entire game. I think we definitely battled up front.”

North’s offensive line consisted of Nick Wolf, Jack Kramer, AJ Wachs, Bret Johnson and Cody Conway. Tight end Kyle Speas also contributed a strong blocking effort.

The Tigers’ defense had a strong showing against an athletic Wolves’ offensive unit. North’s defense controlled the line of scrimmage throughout and usually put the offense in good field position. Defensive lineman Max Anderson intercepted a pass to set up the Tigers’ first touchdown.

The offense then mounted a 14-play, 52-yard drive that concluded with Hoosman’s 1-yard touchdown run. After failing to convert the two-point conversion, the Tigers led, 6-0.

After North’s defense forced Oswego East to punt in six plays, the Tigers struck with another drive. This time, quarterback JD Ekowa finished a nine-play, 57-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown scamper.

Although the Wolves made a late comeback, scoring in the middle of fourth quarter, North remained in control. Kane acknowledged his team’s effort and perseverance, noting, “[Oswego East] made some big plays there toward the end, but our kids hung in there and kept going.”

Shelton sealed the victory for the Tigers when he sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a safety in the final minute.

The North sophomores won, 25-0. The Tigers will face district rival Plainfield South next week.