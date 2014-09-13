Oswego defeats Plainfield Central 23-8

OSWEGO – Plainfield Central gave everything it had Friday night, but the Wildcats simply ran into the class of the Suburban Prairie Conference.

Oswego, winner of 22 straight conference games, scored all of its points in the first 14 minutes Friday night en route to a 23-8 victory over the Wildcats in the SPC opener.

The Panthers went ahead, 2-0, on a safety, then scored on Reshon Weddington’s 6-yard run, capping a 45-yard drive, for a 9-0 lead with 5:27 left in the first quarter.

Weddington scored on a 43-yard run on Oswego’s next possession to make it 17-0 with 1:30 to go in the quarter. Then with 10:19 left in the second quarter, the Panthers scored on Connor Cravins’ 4-yard run, capping a seven-play, 40-yard drive.

Quarterback Marcus Hayes’ 63-yard run to the Oswego 2-yard line midway through the second quarter put Central in position to get on the board, but the Wildcats (0-3, 0-1) were unable to punch it in.

“That was old school football there and we just did not get it done,” Central coach John Jackson said. “I’m not disappointed in our kids’ effort, though.”

On the next play after Oswego (2-1, 0-1) took over on the 2-yard line, the Wildcats’ Akwasi Aikins tackled the quarterback in the end zone for a safety to make it 23-2.

Central’s only touchdown came when senior quarterback Matt Gurke came off the bench and hit Jon Perez with a 25-yard scoring strike in the final minute.

“You have to give Matt Gurke a lot of credit,” Jackson said. “He is ready to play when called upon, and he has been a big help to our sophomore quarterback, Marcus Hayes.

“And give a lot of credit to the team. They fought and played until the very end against a very good team.”

Central’s sophomores lost, 7-6, after they were denied a touchdown with 15.6 seconds left on an assisting the runner penalty, then missed a field goal attempt.