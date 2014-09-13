Musick: Woodstock North revved up after beating Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock North quarterback Jimmy Krenger was in his happy place.

Krenger and his teammates had just toppled crosstown rival Woodstock, 28-0, with a reliable run game and a dominant defense. Krenger had run for 147 yards on 11 carries and added several key plays on defense, including a sprint-from-behind tackle to save a shutout.

Now, a frozen student section was waiting at the edge of the track to congratulate the Thunder on their first win of the season.

The speakers were blasting AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.”

And a smiling Krenger was answering questions about the Thunder Truck.

“That’s the best thing to look forward to, is that truck,” said Krenger, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior who plays as if he’s built like Cam Newton. “And with the music blasting in your face, it gets you all pumped up. It’s awesome.”

If you’ve attended a Woodstock North game, you know what he’s talking about.

The Thunder Truck has belonged to the Zoellick family for the past 25 years. It’s a classic, 1964 Ford F-100 with a custom paint job to match the school colors of black, teal and silver.

Dave Zoellick, 21, drives the beauty to every game. He parked it behind the home bleachers Friday, and fans marched past it on their way to their cold, mist-covered seats.

Everyone loves the truck, which has about 50,000 miles and a 351 Windsor engine.

Well, almost everyone loves the truck.

“The other side of town doesn’t like it too much,” Zoellick said with a grin.

Oh, right. That would be Woodstock Other-Than-North.

If most rivalry games include bragging rights, then this one includes revving rights. And after the Thunder’s shutout win, which included touchdowns from Krenger, Jeremy Haymond and Travis Busch, the Thunder Truck can roar proudly all over town.

It wasn’t always that way.

In Woodstock North’s inaugural game against Woodstock in 2009, the Thunder got smoked. Just ask Zoellick. He was at that game, too – not with the truck, but with his helmet and shoulder pads as a junior wide receiver for the upstart school.

“Fifty-six to nothing,” Zoellick said.

Ouch. What were your feelings that night?

“Anger. Frustration.”

The next season, Woodstock North held on for a 26-23 win. Your feelings, Dave?

“Redemption. Pride.”

The pride has not stopped since then. Woodstock North has won every game against Woodstock since that 56-0 thrashing in 2009, and they don’t plan on giving up the streak any time soon.

Krenger is a senior. Call it a hunch, but he’ll support the Thunder after he graduates just as Zoellick has continued to do.

“This is the most important game,” Krenger said. “Last year, we went 1-8 and this was the only game we won. It means the most to us.”

So take a victory lap, Thunder Truck.

Take a bow, Woodstock North.

Nice win.

“That’s kind of our baby,” Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder said as his players headed to the locker room to continue the celebration. “It’s synonymous with our team.”

• Tom Musick writes columns for the Northwest Herald. He can be reached at sports@nwherald.com.

The game ball

Jeremy Haymond, Woodstock North, Sr.

Scored two of Woodstock North’s four touchdowns as the Thunder rolled to a 28-0 win against crosstown rival Woodstock for their first victory of the season.

10

Yards per carry for Haymond, who scored on an 18-yard run and a 30-yard run

The big play

Haymond capped off the first scoring drive, but the biggest play belonged to quarterback Jimmy Krenger, whose 58-yard run one play earlier energized the team and set the tone for the game.

Woodstock North 28, Woodstock 0

W 0 0 0 0 - 0

WN 7 7 7 7 - 28

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

WN – Haymond 18 run (Niese kick), 0:31

Second Quarter

WN – Krenger 55 run (Niese kick), 5:05

Third Quarter

WN – Haymond 30 run (Niese kick), 1:45

Fourth Quarter

WN – Busch 1 run (Niese kick), 5:34

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING - W: Boyle 16-112, Pohlman 9-20, Shannon 6-10, Kruse 1-1, Siebert 3-0, Cullum 1-minus 3. Total: 36-140. WN: Krenger 11-147, Haymond 6-60, Plummer 14-45, Ward 1-31, Busch 4-14, Schmitt 2-12. Total: 38-309.

PASSING – W: Pohlman 3-12-1-18. Total: 3-12-1-18. WN: Krenger 0-5-0-0. Total: 0-5-0-0.

RECEIVING – W: Cullum 1-9, Sumner 1-8, Sutter 1-1. Total: 3-18. WN: None. Total: None.

TOTAL YARDS – Woodstock North 309, Woodstock 158.