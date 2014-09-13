Morris throws shutout at Dundee-Crown

MORRIS – It was nearly a carbon copy of the previous week as far as weather goes Friday night, and despite both games ending in victories, with Morris beating Dundee-Crown, 27-0, on Friday, the results on the field couldn’t have been more different.

After a heart-pounding, stress-inducing, come-from-behind 12-8 win against Metamora last week, the Redskins had an easier time of things this weekend, taking a 13-0 lead into halftime after holding Dundee-Crown to eight total yards in the first half.

Morris, which won the sophomore game, 41-7, got on the board in the first quarter when Griffin Sobol scored on a quarterback sneak from a yard out. A play earlier, Tommy Balentine had burst free for 24 yards on a sweep around right end.

After a couple of drives, Morris running back Jake Walker twisted an ankle, and Keagan Sobol took his place. All the sophomore did was run 13 times for 85 yards in the first half before ripping off a 39-yard run to start the third quarter. Soon after, Griffin Sobol connected with Balentine for a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Even with the offensive success, Morris turned the ball over twice in the red zone, once on an interception at the goal line and another on a fumble at the 2.

The turnovers didn’t turn out to matter much as the Morris defense continued its strong play it displayed last week. Dundee-Crown had precious little room to maneuver all night, as the Morris front seven filled any hole that opened up. The Chargers were held without a first down in the first half.

Morris led, 20-0, after three quarters as Keagan Sobol had increased his rushing total to 159 yards on 20 carries and Matt Feiden had 60 yards on six attempts. Sobol finished with 187 yards on the ground and Feiden had 65 as the Redskins ran for 357.

While Sobol got the yards, he deflected credit to the big men in front of him.

“The line opened up some huge holes,” he said. “It’s nice to run when the holes are open like that. I didn’t expect to carry the ball that much, but when Jake went down, they asked me to step up, so I did.”

Sobol also was a key contributor on the defense from his linebacker position.

“Keagan doesn’t play like a sophomore,” Morris coach Alan Thorson said. “He plays like this is already his third year on the varsity. Whatever we ask him to do, he’s ready to do it.

“I thought our offensive line, especially Eric Haish, did a great job tonight. Not just Eric. It seemed like we were talking on the radio all night and our coaches up in the box were telling me almost every play that someone got a good block. That was real nice to hear.

“This is what we were looking for ... some consistency. We played well last week and followed it up with a shutout this week. These guys were very motivated.”