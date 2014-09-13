Mistakes haunt Crystal Lake South football team in loss to Bloom Township

CHICAGO HEIGHTS – Saturday’s nonconference football game between Crystal Lake South and Bloom Township at Bloom Trail High School was not an offensive coordinator’s delight.

The two teams combined for less than 350 yards of total offense, and it came down to which team would make fewer mistakes on offense – that team was Bloom.

The Gators (1-2) committed several untimely penalties and turned the ball over four times, which resulted in a 23-13 loss.

“We made too many mistakes – it’s really simple as that,” South coach Chuck Ahsmann said.

“We gave the ball back to them in good field position, and we had penalties when we couldn’t afford to have them. In high school football, if you make as many mistakes as we did today, teams are going to beat you.”

The offensive woes began early, when on South’s second possession of the game Payton Minogue was intercepted by Bloom's Bruce Busch. Busch returned his first of two interceptions on the day for a touchdown.

South finally gained some offensive momentum late in the second quarter that carried into the second half when the Gators turned a 15-point deficit into a two-point game at 15-13.

The Gators got the ball back with the score the same, but Minogue was picked off again. The Trojans (2-1) scored on their next drive to take a 23-13 lead, and South was never able to consistently threaten on offense after that.

“I think they [Bloom] are pretty good – they are athletic and fast – but we had some success at times,” Ahsmann said. “But you can’t fumble it or throw interceptions or go offsides on a fourth-and-inches. That just kills it.”

Minogue finished 14 for 24 passing for 166 yards with a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and four interceptions. Tyler Baker had a seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Corey Sheehan led the South rushing attack with 55 yards on 20 carries.

Defensively, the Gators had a strong outing. They allowed only 123 total yards for Bloom and forced five three-and-outs. All 23 of the Trojans’ points came off South turnovers.

Steven Anchor led the way defensively for the Gators. Anchor forced and recovered a fumble while helping the defense stifle any rushing attack for Bloom. He also was a big part of their pressure on the Bloom quarterback.

Alex Reich also made a few good plays in the secondary, including breaking up a pass that would have been a sure touchdown.

“I think we got good pass coverage and good rushes, but in the end we still needed more,” Anchor said. “I think we can learn from the mistakes we made today and get back at it to get another win.”