McHenry struggles to stop DeKalb from first play

McHENRY – On DeKalb’s first play from scrimmage on Friday night at McCracken Field, Dre Brown showed a glimpse of what has made him such a sought after running back.

The Illinois commit ripped through the offensive line, bounced off a wobbling safety and ran down the south sideline for a 71-yard touchdown.

Just like that, McHenry trailed, 7-0, seemingly outmanned and overwhelmed.

It was a tough test for the Warriors against the undefeated Barbs, who topped them by a score of 42-21 and went up by as much as 28-0 early in the second quarter behind four touchdown runs from Brown. At times, it seemed like a mismatch against a bigger, stronger DeKalb bunch, who despite not completing a pass, relying on a running game that went well over the 300-yard mark.

But it'll be like this for a number of Fox Valley Conference teams for the foreseable future. After Johnsburg left for the Big Northern Conference this season, the FVC is left at 13 teams -- an odd number, which means someone must play a nonconference game mid-season or even late in the season. And you can be stuck against a tough opponent, or traveling a long distance.

McHenry coach David D'Angelo understands the reality. It can be a challenge to find an opponent, and sometimes, someone is stuck facing a stout foe, even when it's perhaps slightly unexpected.

"We had to find a nonconference game, and DeKalb has been down for years," D'Angelo said. "All of a sudden their program has risen.

"But it was a fun atmosphere. It’s always a good gauge to see where you’re at when you play a good team like that."

McHenry faced another tough nonconference opponent last week, falling to Marian Central, 21-7.

Game ball

Alec Glauser, Crystal Lake Central, Senior RB

During a sloppy, muddy game, senior running back Alec Glauser was a steady prescence, running the ball 17 for 83 yards and blocking for fellow back Giovanni Purpura.

The number

297: McHenry was run over by Dre Brown and Derek Kyler, who totaled 297 yards on the ground.

The play

Down 28-0 in the second quarter, sophomore running back Giovanni Purpura gave McHenry a shot in the arm with a 56-yard touchdown.

FOOTBALL DeKalb 42, McHenry 21 DeKalb 14 14 14 0 — 42 McHenry 0 14 0 7 — 21 First quarter DK — Brown 71 run (Conroy kick), 9:33 DK— Brown 1 run (Conroy kick), 1:42 Second quarter DK— Brown 10 run (Conroy kick), 10:44 DK— Brown 26 run (Conroy kick), 7:33 MH— Purpura 56 run (Marunde kick), 5:14 MH— Borst 9 pass from Briscoe (Marunde kick), 0:36 Third quarter DK— Brown 58 run (Conroy kick), 10:55 DK— Kyler 95 run (Conroy), 0:36 Fourth quarter MH— McClaughry 8 pass from Briscoe (Marunde kick), 5:59 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS PASSING DeKalb: Kyler 0-1-0 - 0 McHenry: Briscoe 9-18-1 - 114 RECEIVING McHenry Borst 5-39 Machometa 1-39 Marunde 1-23 McClaughry 1-8 Pautz 1-5 TOTAL TEAM YARDS: DeKalb 364 McHenry 308 Sophomore score: McHenry 39, DeKalb 0

