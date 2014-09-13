Marengo gets first loss at Genoa-Kingston

GENOA – Marengo started the season with two wins but dropped its first Big Northern East contest on Friday night at Genoa-Kingston.

An Ian Fell 60-yard interception return for a touchdown and a Joe Murray 41-yard touchdown helped push the Cogs to a 22-14 victory.

“This is probably our best game so far. Everyone was pretty clutch and we did everything fundamentally sound,” Fell said. “Since we started off 0-2, getting a big conference win right away is huge.”

The Indians struggled throughout the contest against the Cogs defense. Marengo turned the ball over twice and committed seven penalties, most for more than ten yards, in its first loss of the season.

“We didn’t play well,” Marengo head coach Matthew Lynch said. “We turned the ball over and we made a lot of mistakes. We will go back to the drawing board and get those things cleared up.”

A Jarrell Jackson 59-yard touchdown run gave Marengo (2-1) an early lead after the first quarter. G-K (1-2) answered on the next possession when Murray broke out for his long touchdown run. Murray punched the two-point conversion to give the Cogs a one-point lead.

With clock under a minute before halftime, Fell made his second interception of the game against Indians backup quarterback Kurt McMackin. Fell returned the ball to the house to give the Cogs a 14-7 lead entering halftime.

“Marengo has an extremely fast running back and a really good offense," Fell said. "And the defense just stepped up tonight.”

G-K added an insurance touchdown when Griffin McNeal completed a 15-yard pass to Marcus Holley for the score to start the fourth quarter.

Marengo closed the gap when McMackin found Weston Shepard for a 46-yard TD. The Cogs’ defense made some big plays to thwart any chance for an Indians comeback. G-K ran out the clock at the end.

Jackson led the Indians with 83 rushing yards. McMackin completed 10 passes for 112 yards.

GENOA-KINGSTON 22, MARENGO 14

G-K 0 14 0 8 – 22

Marengo 7 0 0 7 – 14

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

M – Jackson 59 run (Shepard kick), 24.5

Second quarter

G-K – Murray 41 run (Murray run), 9:06

G-K – Fell 60 interception return (run fail), 41.2

Third quarter

No score

Fourth quarter

G-K – Holley 15 pass from McNeal (Rogers 2 pass from McNeal), 11:53

M – Shepard 46 pass from McMackin (Shepard kick), 7:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Genoa-Kingston: Murray 11-83, Bade 19-60, McNeal 5-(-4). Totals: 35-139. Marengo: Jackson 15-87, McMackin 18-50, Temple 3-9. Totals: 36-146.

PASSING – Genoa-Kingston: McNeal 3-8-0-25. Marengo: McMackin 10-19-2-112.

RECEIVING – Genoa-Kingston: Holley 2-19, Rogers 1-6. Totals: 3-25. Marengo: Shepard 3-63, Roudabush 3-22, Nice 2-19, Temple 1-5, Kissack 1-3. Totals: 10-112.

TOTAL OFFENSE – Genoa-Kingston 164, Marengo 258