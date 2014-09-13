Johnsburg opens BNC East play with convincing win

JOHNSBURG – Johnsburg football played its first Big Northern Conference East Division game since 2006, and made quite a statement as the Skyhawks rolled to a 47-6 victory over Rockford Christian in their home opener Friday at Johnsburg High School.

Although the Skyhawks (2-1, 1-0 BNC East) scored their first of seven touchdowns on a passing play, it was the running game that led Johnsburg. Senior Bailey Stefka and sophomore Alex Peete stole the show with each rushing for over 100 yards to go with three touchdowns apiece. The pair put together those solid numbers in just two quarters of play.

“We executed great tonight and you have to give our offensive line a lot of credit,” Peete said. “We are running with a lot of confidenceand that showed in the way we played in this game.”

The duo of Stefka and Peete only carried the ball 14 times, but ended up with 256 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Johnsburg coach Mike Maloney was pleased with the way his Skyhawks prepared for this game.

“The kids deserve a lot of credit for how hard they worked this week,” Maloney said. “I was really happy with how our offensive line played tonight and that led to a lot of holes for our running backs. Our team didn’t let the weather bother them tonight. This was a great win for our program and a great way to kick off our conference play.”

Stand Out Stats

Alex Peete, Johnsburg, soph.

The Game Ball

The Skyhawk running back had eight carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns in just two quarters of play to lead Johnsburg to a 47-6 victory.

The Number

18.2

The combined yards-per-carry average for Johnsburg running back’s Bailey Stefka and Alex Peete.

The Big Play

On just their second play from scrimmage, Skyhawks quarterback Nick Brengman connected with Dan Tylkowski on a 44-yard touchdown pass to put Johnsburg up 7-0.

Johnsburg 47, Rockford Christian 6

Rockford Christian 0 0 6 0 - 6

Johnsburg 21 26 0 0 - 47

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

J-Tylkowski 44 yard pass from Brengman (Calhoun kick), 8:04

J-Stefka 6 run (Lemcke run), 3:19

J-Peete 39 run (kick failed), 1:08

Second Quarter

J-Stefka 38 run (kick failed), 10:19

J-Stefka 41 run (kick failed), 7:58

J-Peete 6 run (Calhoun kick), 7:01

J-Peete 9 run (Calhoun kick), 1:12

Third Quarter

RC-Risum 67 yard run (kick failed), 7:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing-Rockford Christian: Risum 11-87, McMahon 12-29. Total 23-116.

Johnsburg: Peete 8-133, Stefka 6-123. Brengman 5-17, Smith 4-16, Vallone 2-1, Bell 2-1.Totals 27-291

Passing-Rockford Christian:McMahon 5-13-1-31.

Johnsburg: Brengman 1-4-0-44, Buchanan 1-2-0-10.

Receiving- Rockford Christian:Gazouski 5-31

Johnsburg:Tylkowski 1-44, Stockwell 1-10.

Total Team Yards-Rockford Christian 147, Johnsburg 345.