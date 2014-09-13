Jacobs defense shuts out Whitney Young in win

ALGONQUIN – The Jacobs football team’s defense came out focused. So much, in fact, that because of its strong play and Whitney Young’s mistakes, the Dolphins were held to one first down in the first half Friday night.

And that first down didn't come until the second quarter with 6 minutes, 48 seconds to play.

Jacobs coach Bill Mitz pointed to the play of senior defensive lineman Jamal Wilson, who was able to stop the run of Whitney Young (0-3) as the Golden Eagles (2-1) cruised to a 42-0 victory.

"I just came out focused," Wilson said.

The third-year starter was able to limit the Dolphins' run game in the first half.

Wilson said he didn't didn't go any special camps, but worked this summer on getting faster and quicker. He said he's able to stay low and is now more explosive for the Eagles. On Friday night, Wilson (6-foot-2, 258 pounds) was able to read the Dolphin defense with ease.

Wilson is the cousin of former Simeon and University of Illinois standout Martez Wilson.

Even senior running back Josh Walker noticed the focus of Wilson.

"He's really determined," said Walker, who had four touchdowns, including two in the first quarter.

Not only was Wilson determined, so was the rest of the Jacobs' defense. It forced five punts in the first half as the Eagles posted their first shutout of the season.

The Golden Eagles will play their third game of a six-game homestand next weekend when they host Grayslake Central (0-3) in a Fox Valley Conference crossover game.

Camden McLain, senior, WR

The game ball: The Jacobs senior scored his first touchdown of the season, and the fifth of his career, late in the second quarter to put the Eagles up, 42-0, and start the running clock. He also caught the 2-point conversion to put the Eagles up, 14-0, in the first quarter.

The number: 1 - The number of first downs Whitney Young had in the first half.

The big play: Jacobs senior running back Josh Walker scampered for a touchdown with a 62-yard run with 2:34 left in the first quarter to put the Eagles up, 21-0.

Jacobs 42, Whitney Young 0

Whitney Young 0 0 0 0 – 0

Jacobs 21 21 0 0 – 42

First quarter

J–Walker 9 run (Kick failed), 7:54.

J–Katrenick 5 run from Mason (Katrenick pass to McLain), 3:43.

J–Walker 62 run (Kick good), 2:34.

Second quarter

J–Walker 5 run (Kick good), 7:48.

J–Walker 26 run (Kick good), 3:16.

J–McLain 64-yard pass from Katrenick (Kick good), :38.9.

Sophomore score: Jacobs 20, Aurora Christian 8.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Jacobs: Walker 16-164, Matt Barnes 4-49, Katrenick 6-51, Gierlak 2-18, Sean Barnes 3-2, Bartnik 3-2, Heiss 1-minus 6, Anyu 5-44, Tucker 2-minus 5. Totals: 41-319.

PASSING– Jacobs: Katrenick 2-3-0-94.

RECEIVING–Jacobs: Copeland 1-13, McLain 2-81.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Jacobs 413.