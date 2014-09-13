Huntley wins one for Burkart family

HUNTLEY – Huntley senior linebacker Chase Burkart returned home last Friday night, satisfied with his team’s 55-point victory over Elgin High School. But only minutes later, he received news that would change his life. Chase’s father, Brian Dean Burkart, had died of a heart attack after attending his son’s game.

This week was understandably difficult for Chase. He went to his father’s funeral during the week, but he did not go alone. The entire Red Raiders football team – 128 players – attended the service as well.

John Hart and the rest of the Red Raiders coaching staff told Chase that the decision of whether or not to practice during the week and play against Gary West on Sept. 12 was entirely his. Not only did Burkart choose to play this Friday night, everyone in attendance observed a moment of silence in remembrance of his father before the game, and Huntley (3-0) came away with a dominant 65-14 win over the Cougars (0-4).

After a game in which Burkart contributed three tackles and the Red Raider defense played so well, he expressed just how much the family atmosphere of his team meant to him.

“These guys are all my brothers,” Burkart said. “It’s just a great feeling knowing that when I walk through the hallway, they all tell me that this game, this week, this season is for me and my family. It’s just a great feeling.”

Game Ball

Daniel Dennis

Huntley junior linebacker

Blocked a Gary West punt on the Cougars’ second drive, one of three turnovers forced by Huntley.

The Number

4- Cougars first downs allowed in the first half by the Red Raider defense.

The Big Play

Huntley quarterback Anthony Binetti opened the game with three touchdown passes on his first three attempts, accounting for 138 of his 239 passing yards.