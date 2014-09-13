Homecoming hammering for Batavia

BATAVIA – With temperatures in the low 40s and an ever present rain whipping down, the Batavia football team decided to run the ball early and often.

It worked. Batavia rolled over visiting Larkin on homecoming, 49-6, Friday in the first conference test for the defending 6A state champions. The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0 Upstate Eight Conference River) did it with five rushing touchdowns from four different players.

Already up 7-0 early in the first, senior running back Blake Crowder found a gap in the defense and ran 27 yards for his first of two touchdowns on the night.

Acting as defending conference and state champions, Crowder knew his team wanted to make an impression in 2014 and was encouraged by the fans who stuck through the rough weather.

“Once the adrenaline’s going, you’re in the game ready to go,” Crowder said. “It’s great. This whole ‘We are one,’ the community together, it just feels great. Obviously coming off last year as conference champions, you want to do well like last year but the pressure isn’t there as much as it should be. What we’re doing is just taking it one game at a time and just powering through it.”

Batavia coach Dennis Piron was happy to have some players that had to sit earlier in the season back and healthy, including Crowder.

“Guys that we’ve been able to use not as much early on because of injuries got healthy in the last few weeks,” Piron said. “[Blake] Crowder was one of those kids. He really adds an explosive element to our team. You see his speed out here on the field. He gets north and south really quick. Our line was back to full strength and those little things with our depth are starting to pay dividends for us.”

Batavia took advantage of some prime field position early in the second quarter, culminating in a 6-yard TD run by junior running back Zach Garrett.

Just over a minute later, senior defensive end Noah Frazier recovered a loose ball after a big hit by Jake Hlava and returned it 42 yards for the score.

Frazier said that a total team effort defensively enabled Batavia to largely keep Larkin (0-3, 0-1) off the scoreboard.

“We worked hard in practice all week,” Frazier said. “You have to treat every opponent the same and we really were focusing on their schemes and what we had to do. We played smart football. You play for your brothers and your teammates and I think we did a great job of that. Everyone knew their assignments and we had great communication. When you’ve got that, there are no lapses and you’re going to have a game like that.”

Larkin’s lone scoring play came down, 35-0, in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Elijah Hernandez floated a ball to SeShawn Steward. Steward cut back to play the ball in the wind, juked the cornerback and ran it in for the 88-yard score.

Operating as one half of a dual-quarterback system, senior quarterback Evan Acosta added the only passing touchdown of the night for Batavia on a 27-yard, fourth-and-5 strike to Canaan Coffey late in the second quarter with 17 seconds left.

“No time left, I just had to go to my go-to guy,” Acosta said. “Canaan’s my guy, I just put it up for him and he made a great catch on it.”