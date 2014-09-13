Brown paces DeKalb in romp over McHenry

MCHENRY – On DeKalb’s first play from scrimmage, Dre Brown took the handoff, and burst through the line. About 10 yards down the field, he bounced off an incoming safety and darted toward the sidelines.

He was off. The Barbs’ senior running back sprinted into the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown. There was no catching the Illinois-bound Brown, not in the first quarter, not at any point on Friday night at McCracken Field.

Brown totaled 188 yards on the ground, along with five touchdowns to push DeKalb past McHenry in a nonconference matchup, 42-21.

Friday night’s performance gives Brown 10 touchdowns over the last two weeks.

Brown did most of the work in the opening half, rushing for 130 yards before halftime, putting the Barbs (3-0) ahead by a score of 28-0 at the seven-minute mark of the second quarter when he founded the end zone, darting to the left on a 26-yard touchdown run.

But McHenry (1-2) clawed back. Sophomore running back Giovanni Purpura took off for a 56-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to put the Warriors on the scoreboard.

Minutes later, DeKalb let McHenry back in it when Daniel Delgadillo recovered a muffed punt at the 18-yard line, putting the Warriors in good field position right before halftime Three plays later, senior quarterback Michael Briscoe found receiver Mikie Borst in the end zone for a 9-yard strike.

But whenever McHenry seemed to threaten, the Barbs went back to Brown. On their second play of the second half, Brown ran off for a 56-yard touchdown, his fifth and his last carry of the afternoon.

Behind Brown and quarterback Derek Kyler, DeKalb rushed for 297 yards. Kyler attempted just one pass on Friday night – an incompletion – but added a 95-yard touchdown run to cushion the lead late. DeKalb begins conference play next week at Sycamore.