Boelkow leads Richmond-Burton past Harvard

RICHMOND – Brad Boelkow or “The Hammer” as his teammates appropriately nicknamed him, lived up to his nickname as he led a brutal rushing attack for Richmond-Burton in its 34-21 victory over Harvard Friday night.

“The Hammer” ran the ball 21 times for 243 yards, including five touchdowns, as the Rockets (3-0, 1-0 BNC East) made an early-season statement in knocking off the defending Big Northern Conference Hornets.

“I just like hitting people more than I like running away from people, and I’ll just leave it at that.” Boelkow said.

“My offensive line, and John Stasieczek, Alex Petersen and Dalton Wagner in particular, really showed up tonight and we just kept running behind them, and they really made me look good.”

Boelkow led a rushing attack that accumulated 451 rushing yards, which was the Rockets entire offensive output for the game. Marshall Woodward ran the ball 18 times for 100 yards and Luke Brinkmann added 93 yards on 12 attempts.

Harvard had its best chance to lead early in the third quarter, when after a Richmond turnover the Hornets, who were trailing 20-14 at the time, fumbled at the Rockets three-yard line, giving the momentum back to R-B.

The Hornets (1-2, 0-1 BNC East) were not able to do much with the Rockets’ rushing attack, or able to get their own rushing attack going. Regular leading rusher Christian Kramer only managed 30 yards on 12 attempts.

Hunter Freres did have a good offensive game for the Hornets with 120 yards receiving on seven catches, as well as 59 yards on seven carries. He also scored two touchdowns.

“You can see the physical difference right now between the two teams and our kids competed like crazy, Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. “We have the hardest working kids around, and it was great ball game.”

Brad Boelkow Richmond-Burton, Sr.

The Game Ball Ran the ball 21 times for 243 yards, which included five touchdowns

The Number 179 – Total yards for Harvard running back Hunter Freres, 120 receiving and 59 rushing.

The Big Play Right before the end of the third quarter with the score 26-21, Boelkow went 52 yards for the touchdown that gave the Rockets a two-score advantage that they hung on to for the win.

Richmond-Burton 34, Harvard 21 Harvard 7 0 14 0 - 21 Richmond-Burton 7 13 14 0 - 34 Scoring Summary First quarter R-B- Boelkow 23 run (Kilcoyne kick), 8:11 H- Freres 6 run (Schneider kick), 3:19 Second quarter R-B- Boelkow 5 run (kick failed), 7:57 R-B- Boelkow 15 run (Kilcoyne kick), 1:23 Third quarter H- Freres 46 run (Schneider kick), 10:35 R-B- Boelkow 1 run (kick failed), 4:42 H- Schneider 1 run (Schneider kick), 1:59 R-B- Boelkow 52 run (2-pt run successful), 52.4 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING- Richmond-Burton: Boelkow 21-243, Woodward 18-100, Brinkmann 12-93, Horner 6-12, Wolfram 1-3. Totals: 58-451. Harvard: Kramer 12-30, Freres 7-59, Schneider 3-15. Totals: 22-104. PASSING- Richmond-Burton: Horner 0-2-1. Harvard: Schneider 13-21-191. RECEIVING- Harvard: Freres 7-120, Bielski 2-21, Perkins 1-5, Thompson 2-32, Kramer 1-4. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Richmond-Burton 451, Harvard 295. Sophomore score: Richmond-Burton 54, Harvard 7.