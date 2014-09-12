Prairie Ridge takes FVC Fox control by beating Crystal Lake Central

CRYSTAL LAKE – The meaning of Prairie Ridge’s renewed rivalry was apparent as the last seconds ticked off the clock and the student cheering section stormed the field to celebrate the 31-21 victory over Crystal Lake Central with the Wolves.

It meant everything, for now and later.

“We see these guys all around town,” Prairie Ridge linebacker Robbie Palmquist said. “We know a lot of them, and they know a lot of us. We have bragging rights forever.”

And for the present, the Wolves have control of the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division, to which they return after three years in the FVC Valley. Although it was not easy.

Prairie Ridge (3-0 overall, 2-0 FVC Fox) managed to overcome a career night from Central running back Ryan Williams, who gashed the defense for 320 yards on 33 carries, and who seemed to do whatever he wanted in the first half.

“We fixed some things in our scheme,” Palmquist said. “We had a better mentality in the second half and rallied around the ball more.”

Williams had runs of 61 and 58 yards in the first half and racked up 225 yards by halftime. The Tigers (2-1, 1-1) came out in the second half behind Williams and tied the score at 21-21 early in the third quarter. Prairie Ridge’s defense tightened after that.

“We always think we can come back,” Tigers coach Matt Fralick said. “They brought more guys in the box to stop Ryan and forced us to throw, and we struggled throwing the ball tonight.”

Prairie Ridge gained only three first downs in the second half, but the first one was pivotal as fullback Dean Brown broke free for a 68-yard touchdown and a 28-21 lead.

“It was a play where we fake a toss and hand off inside,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said.

Brown said all he saw was a huge hole to run through.

“I love my offensive line, they owned that one,” Brown said. “I was just thinking, ‘Don’t get caught.’ That was huge, it gave us some momentum back. It gave the offense and the defense confidence.”

The closest Central got was Prairie Ridge’s 31-yard line the rest of the game. The Wolves stopped Central at the Prairie Ridge 46 with 5:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. Running back Cole Brown had a crucial 18-yard run and eventually kicker Chris Eschweiler booted a 44-yard field goal with :27 remaining to seal the outcome.

Prairie Ridge and Central were regarded as the division’s top two teams, but Schremp knows the Wolves have a long way to go.

“We still have to line up and play,” he said. “We just have to stay focused.”

Game Ball

Ryan Williams, CL Central

The Tigers running back carried 33 times for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He had runs of 61 and 58 yards in the second quarter and had 225 rushing yards at halftime.

The number

3

Touchdowns by freshman Prairie Ridge SE Samson Evans in three varsity games. He caught a 28-yard scoring pass from halfback Luke Annen in the second quarter and also had several big punt and kickoff returns to give the Wolves good field position.

The big play

Prairie Ridge FB Dean Brown broke loose for a 68-yard touchdown after Central had tied the score in the third quarter, for a 28-21 lead.

Prairie Ridge 31, Crystal Lake Central 21 CL Central 0 14 7 0 – 21 Prairie Ridge 0 21 7 3 – 31 Second quarter PR–Anderson 9 run (Eschweiler kick), 10:55. PR–Evans 28 pass from Annen (Eschweiler kick), 10:07. CLC–Williams 6 run (Chen kick), 8:16. CLC–DeCoste 1 run (Chen kick), 2:40. PR–C. Brown 6 pass from Covalt (Eschweiler kick), 2:40. Third quarter CLC–Williams 27 run (Chen kick), 9:30. PR–D. Brown 68 run (Eschweiler kick), 4:30. Fourth quarter PR–FG Eschweiler 44, 0:27. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–CL Central: Williams 33-320, DeCoste 13-20, May 3-5, Macedo 1-minus 14. Totals: 49-331. Prairie Ridge: D. Brown 13-92, C. Brown 9-31, Covalt 9-30, Evans 2-21, Anderson 3-14, Annen 4-13. Totals: 39-198. PASSING–CL Central: DeCoste 6-17-1-76. Prairie Ridge: Annen 1-1-0-28, Covalt 1-8-2-6. RECEIVING–CL Central: Ortner 5-42, MacAlpine 2-15, Williams 1-9, Pawlicki 1-5. Prairie Ridge: Evans 1-28, C. Brown 1-6. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–CL Central 407, Prairie Ridge 232. Sophomore score: CL Central 20, Prairie Ridge 20.