Prairie Ridge freshman Samson Evans shows early prowess

GRAYSLAKE – Samson Evans doesn’t look like a freshman.

First off, he stands six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He’s bigger than a lot of his older teammates. But more importantly, he carries himself like a veteran.

And he certainly plays like one. At the start of the second quarter on Friday, he fielded a punt at his own 83 and took off down the right sideline. With just the punter to beat, he cut inside and finished off the touchdown.

“I read the first block, and then I just took it outside,” Evans said. “Then, I saw the guys all pursuing to one angle, and I just took the angle.”

That wasn’t his only involvement. Evans was also Prairie Ridge’s leading receiver for the second time, racking up 75 yards on three catches. And late in the game, he set up under center and led the Wolves’ read option.

Coach Chris Schremp doesn’t care how he gets the ball in his young freshman’s hands, as long as it gets there.

“You see how athletic he is,” Schremp said. “We need to get him the ball. If we can get him the ball, he makes play. He’s just a great athlete, and he’s got a knack for reading the field and seeing openings.”