March 02, 2023
Sports - McHenry County
Minogue got Crystal Lake South offense moving

By MAUREEN LYNCH
Crystal Lake South's Payton Minogue (left) and Zach Smith listen to the National Anthem during Friday's football game against Marian Central August 29, 2014.

Sarah Nader- snader@shawmedia.com Crystal Lake South's Payton Minogue (left) and Zach Smith listen to the National Anthem during Friday's football game against Marian Central August 29, 2014. (Sarah Nader)

Crystal Lake South senior quarterback Payton Minogue seems comfortable under pressure and stepped up Friday when the Gators needed him most.

He threw a 69-yard strike to Kyle Bartusch late in the second quarter and a 1-yard touchdown with 4:38 left in the third to put South ahead again, 29-22.

Minogue's 27-yard bomb to Bartusch set up kicker Tyler Baker's game-winning field goal as time expired. Minogue finished 4-for-9 with 142 yards.

When he finds his ground game, Minogue could turn South into an all-around offensive juggernaut, especially with running back Corey Sheehan flanking him. Sheehan has nearly 300 yards in two games.

