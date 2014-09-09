Minogue got Crystal Lake South offense moving

Crystal Lake South senior quarterback Payton Minogue seems comfortable under pressure and stepped up Friday when the Gators needed him most.

He threw a 69-yard strike to Kyle Bartusch late in the second quarter and a 1-yard touchdown with 4:38 left in the third to put South ahead again, 29-22.

Minogue's 27-yard bomb to Bartusch set up kicker Tyler Baker's game-winning field goal as time expired. Minogue finished 4-for-9 with 142 yards.

When he finds his ground game, Minogue could turn South into an all-around offensive juggernaut, especially with running back Corey Sheehan flanking him. Sheehan has nearly 300 yards in two games.