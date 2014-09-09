Dundee-Crown special teams key in 2-0 start

CARPENTERSVILLE – Offense and defense get all the glory in football, but special teams is just as important to the success of a football team. Dundee-Crown’s success on special teams is a big reason why the Chargers are off to a 2-0 start.

In their first game of the season, Kiwaun Seals took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown in the Chargers' (2-0) victory over Elgin. Dundee-Crown carried that special teams momentum over to their game Friday against Streamwood (0-2). The Sabres fumbled the opening kickoff, and Pat Sprouse recovered for the Chargers at the Streamwood's 8 yard line, resulting in the first touchdown of the game two plays later.

With the momentum clearly on the Sabres' side and Dundee-Crown trailing 21-7 in the second quarter, it was Sprouse again, this time with a huge 45-yard kick return which set up another Chargers touchdown and got them right back in the game.

Dundee-Crown coach Mike Steinhaus stresses the importance of special teams to his team.

“We emphasize the fact that there are three phases in the game of football,” Steinhaus said. “We practice special teams a lot and want to stress to the kids how important they are. In close games like the game we had tonight, special teams can make all the difference in winning or losing”.