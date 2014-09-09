Cullum hasn’t had a lot of time for Woodstock

For much of Friday night, Woodstock quarterback Zach Cullum was running for his life. Facing a stout pass rush from Crystal Lake Central, Cullum was sacked five times and often chased out of the pocket during the Blue Streaks’ 54-13 home loss to the Tigers.

The junior signal caller took over as the starter under center heading this season, replacing senior Jace Pohlman who has shifted over to running back.

It hasn’t been an easy first two weeks for the 6-foot-3 Cullum, who has been sacked a combined nine times in two losses. Facing pressure, he’s also thrown five interceptions, including three in the opener to Oswego East.

But Cullum, who threw for 94 yards against Crystal Lake Central, seemed to make some strides in just his second start, too. With less than 20 seconds until halftime, on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line, he hit freshman wideout Mason Sutter in the end zone for a touchdown, the first scoring toss of his career.