Richmond-Burton confident after Stillman Valley win

It would be difficult for the Richmond-Burton football team to not gain a little confidence after its Week 2 win over defending Class 3A champions Stillman Valley Friday night.

Still, they know it’s a long season, and being overconfident will not necessarily help them moving forward.

“Don’t get me wrong, the win gives us confidence, but we have a long ways to go.” R-B running back Luke Brinkmann said. “That’s not going to be our biggest win and that’s not going to be the best we play.”

The Rockets (2-0) do hope that the confidence helps them avenge last season’s loss to Big Northern Conference rival Harvard in week three. The loss nearly knocked R-B out of playoff contention.

Still, a win over a defending state champion, has to make the team feel good looking ahead.

“This was definitely a big game and I loved how we got better every single day the week and it definitely showed out there tonight,” R-B running back Brad Boelkow said.