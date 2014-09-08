February 16, 2023
Cary-Grove standing tall after two big nonconference wins

By Joe Stevenson
Cary-Grove's Larkin Hanselmann runs the ball during the third quarter of Friday's game against Lake Zurich at Lake Zurich High School September 4, 2014. Cary-Grove won, 24-7.

Cary-Grove's Larkin Hanselmann runs the ball during the third quarter of Friday's game against Lake Zurich at Lake Zurich High School September 4, 2014. Cary-Grove won, 24-7.

Cary-Grove was thrilled with its 24-7 triumph over Lake Zurich Friday in a matchup of two of the top-ranked teams in Class 7A.

But the Trojans, ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press, took their victory over the No. 3 Bears in stride.

“It’s good, but we can’t be satisfied,” linebacker Travis Myerson said. “We have to keep looking forward and be hungry.”

The Trojans (2-0) have beaten two strong programs in Wheaton North and Lake Zurich, yet they recognize there is still work to do and improvements to be made.

“It’s Week 2 and we won our second game,” C-G coach Brad Seaburg said.

C-G more than doubled Lake Zurich’s yards (333-151) and held the ball 18 of 24 minutes in the first half. It was a complete and impressive win and now it’s time to move on.

Joe Stevenson

Joe Stevenson

I have worked at the Northwest Herald since January of 1989, covering everything from high school to professional sports.