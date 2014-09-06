Rockets abandon run in Marengo

MARENGO – Rock Falls was forced to abandon the run early in the second half in its Big Northern crossover game against Marengo on Friday.

And while the Rockets were effective through the air, throwing for 289 yards between junior quarterback Noah Junis and starting senior QB Jacob Mammosser, Rock Falls’ inability to do anything on the ground proved to be its downfall.

Marengo handed Rock Falls its second loss in as many games, as the Rockets fell 45-14. The Indians outscored the Rockets 28-0 in the first quarter, and forced multiple turnovers throughout the game.

In four separate trips, Rock Falls turned the ball over on downs. The Rockets also threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown.

Junis entered the game for Rock Falls midway through the second quarter with the team trailing big, and finished 18 of 38 with one touchdown and 210 yards. Mammosser was 5 for 13 with one touchdown and 79 yards.

“It’s tough coming in cold, and not even getting half the snaps in practice,” Noah said. “But you always have to be prepared and I came in and did my thing to help the team.”

Running back Braeden Westfall was limited to 24 yards rushing on 17 attempts, and Rock Falls finished with exactly zero yards rushing thanks to big-loss sacks.

A couple of early drives were spoiled by high snaps, forcing Rock Falls into third-and-long situations.

Coach Scott Berge was pleased with his team’s second-half effort, in which the Rockets didn’t allow any points after giving up 45 in the first half, but stressed the importance of limiting the mistakes that put his team behind early.

“The problem was we didn’t execute when we had a chance to score,” Berge said. “We dropped a lot of balls, and we had a lot of bad snaps again this week. And that’s something that will kill a drive in a heartbeat.”

Connor Cain (12 catches, 171 yards) and Tanner Dean (5 catches, 64 yards) each had touchdown receptions for the Rockets.