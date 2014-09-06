Jacobs runs away from St. Charles East football

ALGONQUIN – The game was billed as St. Charles East vs. Jacobs.

In reality, it came down to a pair of dominant running backs: St. Charles East’s Ramon Lopez against Jacobs’ Josh Walker.

Lopez, a powerful runner inside the tackles, edged Walker in yards, 176-171. But Walker, a shifty back who got to the edge and eluded defenders with a spin move, scored three touchdowns to Lopez’s two.

This margin was reflected on the scoreboard, as well, where the Golden Eagles ran away from the Saints, 49-20, at Jacobs High School.

The loss drops the Saints to 0-2 on the season and lifts the Eagles to 1-1.

The Saints took a 6-0 lead with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. The Golden Eagles answered back with three straight touchdowns, including two in a span of 19 seconds, before Lopez scored again to cut the Golden Eagles’ lead to 21-14 going into the half.

The Saints hopes for a comeback were quickly squashed in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles had three straight touchdowns (from Walker, Mat Barnes and Sean Barnes) to take command of the game.

St. Charles East quarterback Kyle Cook completed 5-of-9 passes in the first half for 117 yards, but was limited to just one completion in the second half and threw an interception.

His replacement, Aiden Wright, completed 3-of-8 passes for 48 yards and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jake Asquini.

Jacobs starting quarterback Chris Katrenick, meanwhile, threw for 148 yards, and his replacement, Brenden Heiss, took off for a 45-yard touchdown run.

The Saints will look for their first win of the season next Friday at Elgin.