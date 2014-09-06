April 21, 2023
Sports - McHenry County

Harvard falls at Winnebago

At Winnebago, the Hornets needed one more comeback in a back-and-forth BNC crossover game.

The Hornets scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to grab a one-point lead, but Winnebago rallied back with a touchdown with 6:18 remaining in a 30-23 Winnebago win.

Quarterback Peyton Schneider flipped a shovel pass to wide receiver Reiss Bielski for a 5-yard touchdown with 11:52 to go in the fourth quarter for a 23-22 lead. It marked the fifth lead change of the game, but unfortunately for Harvard (1-1) not the last.

The Indians (1-1) came back with Austin Leitzinger’s 3-yard run at 6:18 and added a 2-point conversion for the final margin.

Running back Christian Kramer carried 18 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets, who had not lost a regular-season game since 2012. Schneider completed 9 of 15 passes for 108 yards and sophomore Hunter Freres caught three passes for 42 yards.

Tyler Perkins led Harvard with 14 tackles.

