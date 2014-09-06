Batavia football brings intensity, keeps it in win over Glenbard North

CAROL STREAM – So much for suspense.

After producing a pair of early heart-stoppers the past two football seasons, Batavia and Glenbard North succumbed to the law of averages Friday.

More specifically, it was the Panthers’ struggles with Batavia’s defensive front seven that produced a 23-12 Bulldogs win.

With linebacker Jake Hlava and defensive end Josh Leonhard storming into the backfield with regularity, Batavia kept Glenbard North quarterback Brett Gasiorowski and the Panthers’ running backs in check apart from just a few plays.

The field position, momentum and confidence that afforded the offense was especially palpable on Batavia’s two first-half scoring drives. Six sacks will do that to a team.

“Oh, absolutely,” Hlava said. “The intensity was at an all-time high. We were coming after them the whole game. All 11 guys were just coming after them. Pursuit was great. We were all playing as a team. It was awesome.”

Batavia (1-1) improved to 3-0 against perennial 8A power Glenbard North under coach Dennis Piron, although this was the widest margin of victory by far. The Panthers (0-2) were chasing at least two scores for much of the night other than early in the third quarter, when junior running back Devion Hodges darted untouched for a 71-yard score on the first play after Batavia’s opening punt.

That cut a 14-0 halftime deficit to eight points after the extra point failed, but Batavia, motivated by last week’s last-second loss to Oswego, didn’t sulk. Or budge.

“I don’t think it scared us,” senior running back/defensive end Noah Frazier said. “We’ve been in situations like that before.”

Batavia avoided falling to two games below .500 for the first time since Week 4 of the 2009 season. Then, a Week 4 loss put the Bulldogs at 1-3 en route to a 2-7 finish, but the outlook is far more rosy this time around.

First, there’s the personnel. A number of key contributors are back from last season’s Class 6A state championship team, while the newcomers – namely quarterbacks Evan Acosta and Kyle Niemiec, who again split time Friday – are steadily steering the offense.

Then, the schedule offers aid. Starting with its Week 3 homecoming game against Larkin, Batavia plays teams with losing 2013 records in three of the next five weeks.

Glenbard North lost Gasiorowski to a head injury late in the second half, but Batavia’s defense had set the tone by then, including a third-quarter safety with Hlava leading the charge on a sack.

“We have got to get our running game going,” Panthers coach Ryan Wilkens said. “That’s what we do.”

Batavia proved its efficiency through the air and on the ground in its first-half scoring drives, which both followed Panthers punts – two of their five in the first half. The first score was a product of a short field, punctuated by Niemiec’s 37-yard touchdown pass to junior Canaan Coffey.

The shifty Coffey, the fourth and youngest of his Batavia football-playing brothers, shook a tackler at the Glenbard North 30 and raced to the end zone with 1:48 to play in the first quarter.

On the next drive, a 62-yarder, a determined running game buoyed by a veteran offensive line took charge. Although Frazier earned the scoring play with a two-yard plunge off left guard, the drive featured runs of 12, 5 and 6 yards from junior tailback Zach Garrett, who came untracked after early frustration.

Garrett finished with 90 yards on 22 carries, including a six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that provided a 23-6 lead with the point after.

“It’s that mentality that, ‘We’re going to run the football and everyone knows it, but they can’t stop them,’ ” Frazier said.

BATAVIA 23, GLENBARD NORTH 12

Batavia 7 7 2 7 – 23

Glenbard N. 0 0 6 6 – 12

HOW THEY SCORED FIRST QUARTER B – Coffey 37 pass from Niemiec (Morgano kick), 1:48 SECOND QUARTER B – Frazier 2 run (Morgano kick), 9:36 THIRD QUARTER G – Hodges 71 run (kick failed), 10:33 B – Safety, 4:43 FOURTH QUARTER B – Garrett 6 run (Morgano kick), 5:41 G – Hodges 5 run (pass failed), 0:32

INDIVIDUAL STATS RUSHING – Batavia: Garrett 22-90, Niemiec 2-26, Frazier 1-12, Crowder 2-3. Totals: 27-131. Glenbard North: Hodges 21-172, Tricase 4-15, Gasiorowski 11-(-3). Totals: 36-184. PASSING – Batavia: Niemiec 10-18-128, Acosta 3-7-44. Glenbard North: Gasiorowski 1-5-3, Hodges 3-6-47-2. RECEIVING – Batavia: Coffey 2-49, Albanese 3-42, Frazier 2-35, Piron 3-19, Stuttle 1-13, Crowder 1-10, Shubert 1-4. Glenbard North: Bosco 1-25, James 2-22, Derosa 1-3. Total yards: Batavia 303, Glenbard North 234