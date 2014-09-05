Prep Roundup: Burlington Central football falls short on road

DIXON – It was there all night.

The Burlington Central football team had the height advantage on the edges with its big wide receiver Brenden Bushy, and Rockets quarterback Robert Doubek tried to get him the ball.

It worked for a a 20-yard score when the two connected with 5:54 to play in the fourth quarter, but on the final drive, when the two needed a big play, they came up short.

The Rockets lost to Dixon at A.C. Bowers Field, 20-13, on a damp Friday night, falling to 0-2.

“We did things that we can’t do if we want to win football games,” Rockets coach Rich Crabel said. “We didn’t block well enough and we didn’t tackle well enough.”

The offensive line was shaky as the Dukes put pressure on Doubek all game, including three sacks.

As the game wore on, the junior quarterback became more and more aware of the intense pressure and wasn’t able to get the ball downfield for the big plays that were there.

The athleticism of the Rockets receivers often beat the Dixon secondary, but dropped passes and lack of time to let the play develop foiled those chances.

“That Bushy kid, we just need to get him the ball,” Crabel said. “He’s so big and it’s tough for kids to come and take the ball from him.”

Dixon scored twice in the first quarter to go up 13-0, before the Doubek and Bushy connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 13-7.

Doubek found Bushy in the endzone again late in the fourth to bring the score to 20-13 after the missed PAT.

Aurora Christian 49, Bronzeville 6: At Chicago, Aurora Christian improved to 2-0 behind a solid night from quarterback Austin Bray and steady tackling from the defense.

“We’re improving week to week,” Eagles coach Dave Beebe said, “and that’s what you want.”

ACC-Lisle postponed: At Lisle, Aurora Central Catholic's game against Lisle at Benedictine University was postponed to 10 a.m. today because of inclement weather.

ACC is coming off a season-opening, 21-7, victory at Wauwatosa (Wis.) East. Lisle defeated Peotone, 33-21, in its opener.

