Musick: Marian Central beats McHenry in rivalry game, right?

McHENRY - The trash talk started on social media well before kickoff.

Marian Central didn’t like McHenry. McHenry didn’t like Marian Central.

On this - and little else - both sides could agree. And Marian Central's hard-fought, 21-7 win against McHenry on Friday did little to water down one of the area's chippiest rivalries.

Just ask Hurricanes senior linebacker Steven Wember. He was a sweaty, muddy mess after the game, and he smiled wide as he savored a straight sweep of the Warriors during his high school career.

"They're a good team, especially with the conditions," Wember said.

A compliment! That was nice.

Wember wasn't finished, though.

"I think if it didn't rain and we didn't have a muddy field, we would have killed them 50 to nothing," Wember said with a grin. "But we had to play, we had to overcome the adversity out there on the field. They pounded it down our throats a little bit.

"But I don't think this is a rivalry at all. Because they don't win. Ever.

"Feel free to put that in there."

You got it.

High school sports rivalries like this one are great. Trash talk in the stands, hard tackles on the field. Throw in a field covered in mud, and it just adds to the ambience.

And, thankfully, almost everyone is smart enough not to be stupid.

"It's a clean rivalry," said Oliver Rost, a student section leader at Marian Central. "It was just good, old-fashioned trash-talking like 24-7. Everyone was getting in on it. Every grade."

The source of the tension was easy to pinpoint.

McHenry is the big public school. Their students take pride in that fact.

Marian Central is the private school about 15 minutes away. A sizeable portion of their students come from McHenry. They're pegged as the fancy-pants kids.

"They accuse us of having everything given to us," Rost said. "But they don't know we work harder than them."

What say you, Warrior Nation?

"We think they're your typical private Catholic school," McHenry senior Jack Glosson said. "They think we're ... not, for lack of a better word."

But as the game showed, both schools also have much in common.

They play hard, whether it's Emitt Peisert sprinting downfield for the Hurricanes or Agustin Andrade buzzing in the McHenry secondary. They take zero plays off, whether it's Marian Central defensive tackle Gavin Dineen blowing up the line of scrimmage or McHenry receiver Mikie Borst reaching up like Alshon Jeffery for a spectacular touchdown catch.

"It was full intensity," McHenry sophomore Giovanni Purpura said. "It was amazing - my first varsity home game. It's a huge rivalry."

Dineen nodded.

"It was rough in there," Dineen said. "They came out firing, we came firing.

"But after all of the talking and everything else, it comes down to just playing."

Gavin Dineen, Junior

Marian Central

THE GAME BALL

The defensive tackle registered 7-1/2 tackles and a sack to help Marian Central win a defensive battle against McHenry, 21-7.

THE NUMBER

265: Listed weight for Dineen, which makes him one of five players for the Hurricanes who weigh at least 260 pounds.

THE BIG PLAY

Dineen buried McHenry quarterback Michael Briscoe for a first quarter sack that set the tone for the rest of the game. Briscoe was sacked four times by the Hurricanes.

MARIAN CENTRAL 21, McHENRY 7

Marian Central 7 7 0 7 - 21

McHenry 0 0 7 0 - 7

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

MC - Niemeyer 10 pass from Bahl (Higgins kick), 2:01

Second Quarter

MC - Cabusao 1 run (Higgins kick), 1:00

Third Quarter

McH - Borst 20 pass from Briscoe (Marunde kick), 4:25

Fourth Quarter

MC - Peisert 5 run (Higgins kick), 5:18

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING- MC: Peisert 10-73, Cabusao 6-45, Bahl 12-12, Velazquez 4-10, Budmayr 1-minus 1. Total: 33-139. McH: Glauser 14-60, Guajardo 5-25, Machometa 1-2, Faith 1-1, Marunde 1-0, Purpura 5-minus 4, Briscoe 6-minus 16. Total: 33-68.

PASSING - MC: Bahl 9-23-0-114. Total: 9-23-0-114. McH: Briscoe 6-20-3-67. Total: 6-20-3-67.

RECEIVING - MC: Ruschke 2-37, Cabusao 1-28, Bokowy 1-20, Rominski 2-18, Niemeyer 1-10, Velazquez 2-1. Total: 9-114. McH: Borst 2-28, Lersch 2-23, Marunde 1-15, Purpura 1-1. Total: 6-67.

TOTAL YARDS - MC 253, McH 135.