Lakes too much for Woodstock North

LAKE VILLA – Woodstock North knew coming into Friday night’s nonconference game against Lakes that they were in for a battle.

"When you play a school of that size compared to ours, it is always going to be a tough game for us," Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said.

Schroeder and Woodstock North were able to hold their own for just under two quarters, but Lakes proved too big and strong, and outlasted the Thunder, 30-17.

A bright spot for the Thunder (0-2) came from running back Travis Busch. The junior ball carrier had both of the Woodstock North touchdowns, carrying the ball 22 times for 181 yards.

"Travis is a special kind of player and has a very unique running style," Schroeder said. "It took us a game to figure out how to use him, but we know he can be a huge piece for us in the future."

"I was able to find the holes my line created and found room to do some damage," Busch said. "We're getting better and just need to stay strong and learn from each and every game."

Busch's first touchdown run, an 80-yarder, tied the game at seven early in the second quarter before Lakes tallied two touchdowns and a field goal before the halftime break.

That field goal came as time expired in the first half after Woodstock North fumbled a pitch, allowing Lakes to set up a field goal attempt, heading into halftime.

The Eagles (2-0) were led by Jacob Balliu, who hurt the Thunder in every area offensively. Balliu tallied 173 total yards and two touchdowns. Lakes and assistant coach Kurt Rowells knew they had a size advantage but credited Woodstock North on the fight that they put up.

"Those kids battled and really made it a tough game for us," Rowells said. "With [Busch] and that style offense they run, they have a lot of potential and a really bright future ahead."

Travis Busch, jr., RB, Woodstock North

Busch had 24 carries for 181 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Thunder's 30-17 loss at Lakes. Busch played both offense and defense in the Woodstock North's first game and only played on the offensive side in Friday's contest.

Number

181: number of yards the junior running backs ran for Firday night, setting a career-high.

The Big Play:

With nine seconds remaining in the first half, Woodstock North had the ball in its own territory, trailing 21-10. Quarterback Jimmy Krenger made a pitch, which was fumbled and recovered by Lakes with under four seconds left. Lakes kicked a field goal to extend the lead to 14 and give them momentum into the break.

Lakes 30, Woodstock North 17

Woodstock North 0 10 0 7

Lakes 7 17 0 7

First quarter

L – Balliu 17 pass from Mercure (Brumm kick), 0:00.

Second quarter

WN – Busch 80 run (Niese kick), 10:59.

L – Balliu 64 run (Brumm kick), 10:41.

WN – FG Niese 30, 2:32.

L – Heerema 2 pass from Mercure (Brumm kick), 1:24.

L – FG Brumm 37, 0:00.

Fourth Quarter

L – Kuzmanovich 14 pass from Mercure (kick failed), 5:24.

WN – Busch 1 run (Niese kick), :9.3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Woodstock North: Busch 24-181, Plummer 16-70 Krenger 15-37, Haymond 3-23, Schmitt 1-10. Totals 59-321. Lakes: Balliu 13-140, Mercure 11-69. Totals: 24-209.

PASSING–Woodstock North: Krenger 2-3-0-34. Lakes: Mercure 12-16-0-109.

RECEIVING–Woodstock North: Haymond 1-25, Lagerstrom 1-9. Lakes: Munson 3-35, Balliu 3-33, Hough 2-30, Kuzmanovich 2-14, Ronayne 1-9, Heerema 1-2.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Woodstock North: 355, Lakes 319.

Sophomore score: Lakes 21, Woodstock North 0