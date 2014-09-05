Johnsburg beats Mendota 49-27

Bailey Stefka scored four touchdowns to lead Johnsburg to a 49-27 Big Northern crossover win over Mendota.

Stefka's first two touchdowns came on 43- and 37-yard passes from quarterback Nick Brengman. His final two were runs. The Skyhawks had over 500 yards of offense for the first time since coach Mike Maloney and his staff took over in 2012.

"I thought we had a few offensive miscues in the first half," Maloney said. "We cleaned it up. We stuck with the gameplan. Our kids stayed tough and executed.

"I thought our defense really clicked. That's a credit to our defensive coaches."

Mendota led 20-14 at halftime, but Johnsburg scored 21 unanswered points on two more Stefka touchdowns and a running touchdown from Eric Wagner. Alex Peete and Brengman scored the final two Johnsburg touchdowns as the Skyhawks moved to 1-1 on the season after two long road trips.

“We had two long road trips, so it will be nice to play in front of our home crowd (next week against Rockford Christian),” Maloney said. “The fan support has been superb. It’s humbling for us to have people drive two hours on a Friday night to watch us. We’re excited about getting that winning culture back to Johnsburg High School.”