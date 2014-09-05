Jacobs rebounds after Week 1 loss with win over St. Charles East

ALGONQUIN— Jacobs senior wide receiver Nick Gierlak sprinted along the sideline and jumped, colliding mid-air with coach Bill Mitz. The coach may not have quite the same vertical as his player. He lost some of that fast twitch during his 30-plus years on the sideline, but his enthusiasm was abundantly clear on Friday night.

And for good reason.

The Golden Eagles had almost nothing celebrate in the first game of the season last weekend, a blowout loss at Barrington. And it was that way for most of the first quarter against St. Charles East too, as the Saints took an early lead in what ultimately became a 49-20 Jacobs win.

Finally, 62 minutes and 25 seconds into the season, the Golden Eagles scored their first touchdown of the year on a 15-yard rush from Josh Walker.

The wait for the second touchdown, the one that prompted the soaring celebration, was much shorter. Just 19 second later, Gierlak scored on a 14-yard pass from Chris Katrenick.

As the game wore on, they had plenty more opportunities to celebrate (though most of them were in a bit milder fashion) before the Golden Eagles walked off their home field with a dominant win.

The Eagles (1-1), who relied heavily on the passing game last season, owe the victory in large part to their potent ground attack. Walker rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Brothers Mat and Sean Barnes added a touchdown each. And backup quarterback Brenden Heiss scampered 45 yards to seal it.

The Golden Eagles were also efficient through the air during the first half before milking the game clock in the second half. Katrenick, a sophomore starter, completed 13 or 21 passes for 148 yards and the touchdown.

The Golden Eagles will play the second game of a six-game home stand next weekend when they host Whitney Young.

Game Ball: Senior defensive lineman Carson Shoemaker forced one fumble and recovered another in the first half.

Number: 19 — the number of seconds between the Golden Eagles’ first touchdown of the year and their second.

Big play: Josh Walker sprinted 75 yards to the end zone to give Jacobs a 21-6 lead over St. Charles East heading into the half.