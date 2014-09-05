Huntley dominates Elgin to move to 2-0

HUNTLEY – Quarterback Anthony Binetti and the Huntley Red Raiders knew who was coming to their home field Friday night. Despite facing a clear underdog in Elgin, Binetti and his team remained focused, and that focus paid off in the form of a 63-8 Huntley (2-0) win in a non-conference game over the Maroons (0-2).

For much of the game, the cycle remained the same. Elgin started drives deep in its own territory and struggled to move the ball. The Red Raiders would take over and take advantage of a short field to add to their lead. Well-covered kickoffs would put the Maroons in the shadow of their own goalposts, and it would start all over again.

“I thought we came out and really jammed it down their throat,” Binetti said. “We set the tone right in the beginning there.”

In addition to their poor field position, the Maroons were also handcuffed by their inability to run the ball. The Red Raiders constantly won the battle in the trenches, and the Maroons were reduced to throwing on almost every down.

“Most of our passing game is predicated off of our run and our option and stuff like that,” Elgin coach Kyle Rohde said. “When you just can’t get it going up the middle, it makes it pretty easy to defend.”

Terrance Miller-Allen felt pressure from Huntley all night long, always seeming to slip away and throw to an open receiver. The Maroon quarterback was able to throw for 164 yards and one touchdown, but in a game where 8 different Red Raider players saw the end zone, a one-dimensional Elgin offense could not compete with Huntley’s multi-dimensional attack.

Game Ball

Huntley QB Anthony Binetti

Fueled Huntley’s 63-point outburst with two passing touchdowns and one rushing, including 66 passing yards and 43 rushing yards.

The Number

12- Drives by Elgin which began in their own territory.

The Big Play

Red Raiders linebacker Michael Walker returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game.

FOOTBALL

HUNTLEY- 63

ELGIN- 8

ELGIN 8 0 0 0 - 8

HUNTLEY 28 28 7 0 - 63

SCORING

First Quarter

Huntley- Walker 25 Int. Ret. (Young II kick), 11:08

Elgin- Bonds 32 pass from Miller-Allen (conversion good Smith pass from Miller-Allen), 6:14

Huntley- Kesul 15 pass from Binetti (Young II kick), 4:46

Huntley- Haayer 14 run (Young II kick), 2:15

Huntley- Binetti 17 run (Young II kick), :46

Second Quarter

Huntley- Mooney 18 run (Young II kick), 11:42

Huntley- Witt 6 pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 7:01

Huntley- Haayer 6 run (Alberts kick), 4:17

Huntley- Peter 2 run (Alberts kick), :50

Third Quarter

Huntley- Zender 1 run (Alberts kick), 2:31

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: Huntley: Ambrose 3-73, Haayer 6-60, Mooney 4-53, Binetti 3-43, Peter 3-21, Esikiel 1-10, Cunningham 3-9, Zender 2-8, Domingo 2-2, Mecozzi 1-1. TOTAL: 28-280. Elgin: Waarich 6-19, Miller-Allen 12-11, Span 1-2, Sallis 3-0, Higgins 2-minus 5. TOTAL 24-27

PASSING: Huntley: Binetti 5-11-0-66, Ambrose 1-1-0-6 TOTAL 6-12-0-72. Elgin: Miller-Allen 12-26-1-164

RECEIVING: Huntley: Altergott 2-33, Kesul 1-15, Esikiel 1-12, Witt 1-6, Nehslen 1-6 TOTALS: 6-72 Elgin: Gaddy 3-35, Bonds 1-32, Douglas 2-31, #20 (Not on Roster) 2-27, Higgins 1-24, Smith 2-23, Zachary 1-minus 7 TOTALS: 10-138

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Huntley: 352 Elgin: 191