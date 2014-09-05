Dundee-Crown adjusts to RB injuries, beats Streamwood

CARPENTERSVILLE – Dundee-Crown showed just how important depth is as the Chargers rallied in the second half to defeat Streamwood 41-39 in a nonconference matchup at Dundee-Crown High School.

A strength for the Chargers (2-0) coming into the season was their depth at tailback with the trio of seniors Caleb Parson, Malik Dunner, and Brandon Brooks. By the third play of the third quarter, the trio became a solo act as Dundee-Crown was down to Brooks.

Ball State recruit Dunner was injured on the first play of the game after running the ball for two yards. The senior led the Chargers with 171 yards in their first game.

With Dunner out of the game, Parson took over the load at running back and had 19 carries for 102 yards before he suffered a foot injury early in the third quarter.

The next man up was Brooks who gained 95 yards in the second half on 19 carries and led the Chargers to the comeback victory.

Dundee-Crown coach Mike Steinhaus was pleased with the play of Brandon Brooks in the victory over Streamwood.

“Brandon Brooks was our MVP both games this season,” Steinhaus said. “When he starts running the ball it also seems to help his play on defense as well. It’s hard to win when you lose your best player the first play of the game. The guys stepped up though and got us the victory. Tonight we showed just how deep and explosive we can be,”

The extent of Dunner and Parson's injuries are unknown at the time of this article.

Stand Out Stats

Dundee-Crown

The Game Ball

Kiwaun Seals, sr., WR/DB

The Chargers wide receiver and defensive back had two touchdown receptions and a key interception to lead Dundee-Crown.

The Number

95

Number of yards rushing for Brandon Brooks in the second half after replacing injured running backs Caleb Parson and Malik Dunner.

The Big Play

After Dundee-Crown closed to within six points in the third quarter, the Chargers took the lead for good on a 2-yard touchdown by Brandon Brooks.