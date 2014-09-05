Grundy County church bulletins: Sept. 4, 2014

Mazon Methodist to hold luncheon and bake sale

MAZON – Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, the Mazon Methodist Women's Circle will be having a luncheon and bake sale at the Mazon American Legion Post #352, 508 Depot St. Maps of the Mazon All Town Garage Sales, which are being held the same day, will be available there also.

Bethlehem Lutheran holding breakfast

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., is having a pancake breakfast Sunday to kick off its Sunday School year. The community is invited to come and worship the Lord Jesus Christ at 9 a.m. and then stick around to enjoy pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. The breakfast is free.

Peace LC to hold Rally Day

MORRIS – Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane, Morris, is holding a Rally Day, ministry fair and picnic Sunday, immediately following the 9 a.m. worship service.

Rally Day events will include a Ministry Fair that will highlight groups and activities, and a picnic on the lawn (guests are asked to bring a dish to share). Youth can participate in a bean bag tournament, and there will be an ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Rally Day celebrates the beginning of a new Christian education year; children sign up for Sunday School classes, and members and guests learn about opportunities to participate in the life of the church. For information, call 815-942-1010.

Joliet Diocese schedules 'Come and See' event in Coal City

COAL CITY – The Biblical Institute of the Diocese of Joliet is registering new students for Biblical Institute site at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish, 195 S. Kankakee St., Coal City, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Those interested in learning the Bible, but aren’t sure this program is for them, are invited to attend the “Come and See” preview event to learn about the program. For information, call 815-221-6147 or visit www.dioceseofjoliet.org.

Prayer gathering planned for Sept. 11

MORRIS – "Cry Out America," a nationwide prayer gathering, is scheduled for noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the lawn of the Grundy County Courthouse in Morris. This is a gathering with focused prayer for the spiritual condition of our community and the nation. We will be praying for our families, churches, government, military, schools. And businesses and will be led by local pastors, government leaders, and the county coordinator. For information, call Grundy County Coordinator Pastor Rich Giovannetti at 815-942-3758.

United Methodist Women holding meeting

MORRIS – The United Methodist Women have scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Morris. The speaker for the evening is Rev. Beth Galbreath, the first (and so far the only) United Methodist Deacon ordained with a specialty in “digital culture ministry.” She teaches biblical storytelling (and other Lay Servant Ministry courses) online at BeADisciple.com (the Richard and Julia Wilke Institute for Discipleship) and leads biblical storytelling workshops. She has participated in teaching missions in Cameroon, Bolivia, and is leading a mission to the Philippines next month. At the Unit Meeting she will speak on the Incarnation from Luke Chapters 1 and 2. Guests are welcome.

Our Saviors' Lutheran holding supper

SENECA – Our Saviors' Lutheran Church, 300 E. Union St. in Seneca, is hosting a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children four to 12 and children under 4 eat free. Carry-outs are available by calling 815-357-6128. Proceeds will be used to assist students on a trip to Detroit Thrivent Financial Assistance.

Christian Speaker Ray VanderLaan to speak in Morris

MORRIS – First Christian Church is set to host nationally known speaker Ray Vander Laan on Nov. 7 and 8.

Vander Laan is the host of the 12-part video series “That the World May Know” filmed in partnership with Focus on the Family. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Nov. 7, with the event to start at 7 p.m. On Saturday, doors will open at 8 a.m. for a continental breakfast with the teaching to start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served and the event will conclude about 4 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each and there will be assigned seating; they are available starting Sept. 15. Visit www.fccmorris.org for the registration sheet and conference schedule or call 815-942-3454 for questions.

Joliet Jewish Congregation holding services, programs

JOLIET – Joliet Jewish Congregation Shabbat Services are at 7 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. on Saturdays at 250 N. Midland Ave. 815-741-4600.

Sunday School begins 10 a.m. Sunday. Classes meet every Sunday. Call the office for details on joining religious or Hebrew classes.

Joliet Jewish Congregation’s Hadassah book club meets monthly at a congregant’s home to discuss Jewish works and authors. Call the office for details and to RSVP.

Joliet Jewish Congregation’s Lunch and Learn is a way to study the Torah, the Hebrew Bible. This event is from noon to 1:30 p.m. most Thursdays. Cost is $5 per week. Call the office to RSVP.

A special Kiddush lunch in honor of Rabbi Charles & Michelle’s 55th wedding anniversary will take place following 9 a.m. services Saturday. Contact the office if you plan to attend. Hadassah Annual Donor Luncheon: