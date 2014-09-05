Brinkmann and Boelkow’s big days lead Richmond-Burton to 2-0

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton knew coming into its Week 2 matchup with the 2013 Class 3A State title winners Stillman Valley that they would get a better indication of what kind of team they had for the season.

So far, the answer is a winning team as the Rockets (2-0) got huge rushing games from Luke Brinkmann and Brad Boelkow as they held on late to defeat the Cardinals 28-26 in Richmond.

“That’s a good program and this is a good win for us,” R-B coach Pat Elder said. “When we needed a play, we got a play and I really like how we responded in the second half. We got better this week.”

The Rockets were led by their two senior running backs. In his return to the lineup, Brinkmann ran the ball 10 times for 134 yards, including touchdown runs of 45 and 65. Boelkow also scored two touchdowns running the ball 11 times for 122 yards.

After trailing 22-6 at the half, Stillman Valley found its running game and closed the gap to 22-20 to start the fourth. The Rockets responded with a 48-yard touchdown run from Boelkow.

The Cardinals (0-2) scored again to make it a two-point game late, but Boelkow, who had been on the ground nursing leg cramps seconds before, leaped above everyone to recover the onside kick attempt and clinch the game for the Rockets.

“Last week was a humbling experience and to come out here and perform like we did is definitely good,” Brinkmann said. “We still have a long ways to go to be playing in November.”

Game Ball:

Luke Brinkmann

Richmond-Burton, RB

In his return, Brinkmann ran the ball 10 times for 134 yards including two touchdowns in the Rockets win. He also had a 40-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter that helped lead R-B to the eventual game-winning score.

The Number 21 – The number of carries it took for Brinkmann and Brad Boelkow to rush for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

The Play After Stillman Valley scored with 1:08 left to play, they went for the 2-point conversion that would have tied the game. The Rockets' defense came up huge, stopping the Cardinals a yard short of the goal line.

Richmond-Burton 28, Stillman Valley 26 Stillman Valley 0 6 6 14 - 26 Richmond-Burton 15 7 0 6 - 28 Scoring Summary First Quarter R-B- Boelkow 1 run, (Kilcoyne kick), 9:24 R-B- Brinkmann 65 run, (2-pt run successful), 3:36 Second Quarter SV- VanBriesen 1 run, (2-pt run failed), 8:10 R-B- Brinkmann 45 run (Kilcoyne kick), 3:06 Third Quarter SV- VanBriesen 4 run, (2-pt run failed), 5:54 Fourth Quarter SV- Roberts 1 run, (2-pt pass successful), 11:18 R-B- Boelkow 48 run, (2-pt pass failed), 10:20 SV-Roberts 15 run, (2-pt run failed), 1:08 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING- Richmond-Burton: Boelkow 11-122, Dittmar 4-19, Horner 2-2, Brinkmann 10-134, Woodward 6-42. Total: 33-319. Stillman Valley: Stokes 6-10, Madeen 7-28, VanBriesen 12-87, Byers 10-23, Herebia 3-9, Roberts 32-142, Atchison 1-5. Total: 71-304. PASSING- Richmond-Burton: Horner 0-1-0; Stillman Valley: Byers 3-5-1-23. RECEIVING- Stillman Valley: Hilliard 3-23. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Stillman Valley 327, Richmond-Burton 319. Sophomore score: Richmond-Burton 35, Stillman Valley 18.

