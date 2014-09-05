Baker hits game-winning field goal for Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – At halftime, Crystal Lake South coach Chuck Ahsmann asked Tyler Baker whether Baker would be ready to make a big kick, knowing the Gators’ game against South Elgin would come down to the wire.

With 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Friday’s tied nonconference game at Ken Bruhn field, a big kick was exactly what the Gators needed. Baker delivered.

Baker’s 22-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Gators to a 32-29 victory against the Storm. It was the Gators’ first victory of the season and their first offensive outburst after being shut out by Marian Central in Week 1.

“I asked him if he’d be ready, and he said he would,” Ahsmann said. “It’s awesome.”

Baker wasn’t the only Gator to have a shining moment against the Storm (1-1 overall). Junior linebacker Nathan Couzins recovered a South Elgin’s fumbled punt return on the Storm’s own 19 yard line, and South used two plays to get quarterback Payton Minogue (4 for 9, 132 yards) into the end zone for a 29-22 advantage with 4:38 left in the third.

South senior defensive back Alex Reich came up with two interceptions - one late in the first and another late in the third. Senior fullback Kyle Bartusch (3 catches, 97 yards) caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Minogue with 4:06 left in the second and set up Baker’s game winning field goal by connecting with Minogue again on a 27-yard strike that put the Gators on the Storm 5 yard line with 5 seconds left to play.

Junior running back Corey Sheehan rushed for 192 yards on 26 carries to lead South’s ground attack.

Tyler Baker

Crystal Lake South, sr., WR/DB/K

The Game Ball

Bookended South's scoring, starting the game with a 45-yard touchdown reception on opening drive and scoring a 22 yard field goal as time expired.

The Number

32 - points the Gators scored, and the same margin by which they lost in Week 1.

The Big Play

QB Payton Minogue connected with fullback Kyle Bartusch for a 27 yard pass to get the Gators to the Storm’s 5 yard line and set up Baker’s game-winner.