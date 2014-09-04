Take 2: Cary-Grove should win close one against Lake Zurich

Week 2 of the high school football season features an intriguing matchup with Cary-Grove, No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll, vs. Lake Zurich, No. 3 in 7A.

Sports writer Joe Stevenson and McHenryCountySports.com’s Lester Johnson discuss.

Stevenson: Les, I get pumped for about every Friday night, but I’m a little more jacked for this one. This should be some great stuff with two of the state’s best teams at Lake Zurich’s Mel Eide Field.

Johnson: I know what you mean, this game has all the makings of a classic and showcases a couple of teams that should be playing deep into the playoffs. Lake Zurich is known for that tough defense, although I don’t think they’re at the level of last season’s team just yet. Cary-Grove is known for that triple-option offense and being able to run it even when you know it’s coming. They have split their games the past two seasons, and once again this one is almost too close to call.

Stevenson: Yeah, C-G slapped Lake Zurich around pretty good, 21-6, two years ago and the Trojans were Class 6A state runner-up. The Bears returned the favor last year, 25-0, and went on to become Class 7A runner-up. C-G’s projected to be in 7A this season, so this could be the first of two matchups between these two.

Johnson: So then, following that trend, the winner of this game will make it to the state finals. Who knows, really? But I do think the Trojans could be on their way to an unbeaten regular season if they pull out the victory tonight. Both teams won last week and will have to avoid mistakes to make it to 2-0. We know each team’s strengths, so maybe it will come down to C-G’s defense and Lake Zurich’s offense.

Stevenson: You may be right about C-G. It’s a long way to go and the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division’s always tough, but this is an experienced, talented team that’s going to win a lot of games. I’m eager to get a look at the Trojans’ offense and at their defense. I’ve been touting this team for a while and think C-G gets a win here.

Johnson: The Valley Division will be a grind and we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. I agree with you. I think the Trojans win a close, physical game. Either way, it will be a great gauge for both of these teams as to where they’re at early in this season.