High school football: Cary-Grove senior likes extra work of playing defense, offense

CARY – Cary-Grove senior Michael Gomez occasionally experienced an awkward moment at one-day college football camps he attended this summer.

When it came time to line up with offensive or defensive linemen for drills, Gomez was uncertain where to go, so he usually asked.

Sometimes they directed him to one side; sometimes they let Gomez pick for himself.

Gomez didn’t have to make a decision for the Trojans this fall, they want and need him on both sides. The 6-foot, 265-pounder starts at guard on offense and nose tackle on defense for C-G, the top-ranked team in The Associated Press Class 7A poll. The Trojans (1-0) visit Lake Zurich (1-0), No. 3 in Class 7A, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mel Eide Field.

“I really like [playing both],” Gomez said. “I started it last year and got a taste of it. I get antsy when I’m on the sideline and feel like I need to get in. Any way I can contribute to the team is important.”

Gomez is a fourth-year starter at guard, although his height has some colleges looking at him as a defensive tackle. Trojans coach Brad Seaburg sensed as much last year when he moved Gomez to defense. Later in the season, Seaburg gave Gomez No. 89 and moved him to tight end on offense. Now, he’s wearing No. 67 again and back home at guard.

“He’s like Matt Leibforth from our 2009 [Class 6A state championship] team,” Seaburg said. “He’s partly there out of necessity and he’s partly there because he’s good enough to do it. It was his goal in the offseason to get in good enough shape to do it.”

C-G’s philosophy, like other area schools with larger rosters, is to two-platoon every position possible. There are exceptions, such as fullback-linebacker Kyle Norberg and wide receiver-defensive back Zach Marszal in 2012, and Gomez this season. Defensive back-running back Matt Sutherland also sees a lot of snaps on both sides.

“That last game against Wheaton North [a 38-28 C-G win] was so hard,” Gomez said. “We go as hard as we can and have hard practices. In that game, I was sucking wind, but I feel like that’ll get better as games go on.”

When Gomez needs a break, Ross Bernier comes in at guard to spell him on offense. Seaburg loves having Gomez line up next to Trevor Ruhland, who is committed to Notre Dame, on the tight side in the Trojans’ option offense. Both started on the Class 6A state runner-up team as sophomores, and both have been two-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selections.

“This offseason, I went harder than I’ve ever done in the weightroom,” Gomez said. “I’d lift at school and then I’d lift at Charter Fitness. That really got me more where I can overpower kids.”

Gomez said wrestling also paid dividends with his fitness. He wrestled as a freshman but not as a sophomore. As NCAA Division I coaches checked on Norberg and Ruhland, Seaburg told them about Gomez and agreed wrestling would benefit him.

“They want guys competing,” Seaburg said. “He’s maturing, he’s getting older, he’s seeing the end of high school coming and has a sense of urgency. It’s kind of the perfect storm for him.”

Gomez squats 530 pounds and has been considered the Trojans’ strongest player, along with Ruhland, since their sophomore seasons. On a defense that thrives on speed over size, Gomez’s bulk in the middle is advantageous.

“You can’t underscore his size,” Seaburg said. “Especially when you look at the rest of our defense. But he brings a combination of size and speed. He’s very quick and explosive. His presence is enough to give other guys an opportunity to get to the ball. We can do more things because of him. It puts pressure on the offense to account for where he is.”

Safety Willie Hartke enjoys having Gomez on the defensive side, particularly in practice.

“When he pulls [on offense], I’ve been on the other end,” Hartke said. “It’s painful. It teaches you to get low and get your hands out.”

Hartke said Gomez’s experience makes him a natural leader for the Trojans.

“If he sees you’re not trying hard enough, he’ll send you some words of encouragement,” Hartke said. “He’s a funny guy [to be around]. He has a soft side to him when you get to know him.”

Gomez has an offer from Army and has heard from numerous other D-I schools. However, the academies don’t offer scholarships, so that offer consists of a roster spot. Army, which also runs the triple option, is looking at Gomez as a center.

“You get typecast a bit when you’re an offensive lineman and you’re 6-foot,” Seaburg said. “He fits certain programs offensively, and he fits more programs defensively. Some school has to take a chance on him. He brings explosiveness, he brings strength, he brings speed, and I don’t think he’s come close to reaching his potential as a football player, which is scary.”

Gomez is intrigued by Army and will visit West Point, possibly when the Black Knights host Air Force on Nov. 1.

“They tell me, ‘You need to come up and see it,’ ” Gomez said. “I really need to talk to more people who have gone there to see how their experiences have been.”