Woodstock coach happy with defense in opener

Coming off a 2-7 season last year, Woodstock head coach Steve Beard seemed pleased by his team’s effort against Oswego East, a team that was 7-4 a year ago. Particularly, Beard liked the defensive effort he saw from his team.

“I’m very proud of how we competed today as a team,” Beard said. “Losing 18-0 to Oswego East, who went to the second round [in the playoffs], last year, I’m just very proud how we competed here today.”

“I thought our defensive did some really good things to hold them to 18 points today with their spread offense.”

The Blue Streaks had two sacks and held the Wolves to only three points in the second half. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, two Woodstock defenders crushed Oswego East quarterback Tyler Kennedy for the sack. Kennedy remained on the ground for several minutes and did not return. He was seen wearing ice around his knee and was on crutches after the game.

Woodstock also had a few nicks of their own with running back, Jace Pohlman and receiver Jacob Summer both limping off the field. Beard didn’t sound too concerned afterwards, saying they had no injuries.

Going forward, Beard said the biggest improvement needed was blocking. Woodstock gave up four sacks in Saturday’s loss. Woodstock hosts Crystal Lake Central on Friday.

“It’s blocking by our offensive line and our running backs knowing where to run,” he said. “But it’s all three phases of the game that need improving. We’re going to make great strides from game one to game two.”