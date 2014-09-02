Dundee-Crown creates turnovers, turned them into win

All three phases were working for Dundee-Crown in the team’s 36-22 nonconference victory against Elgin on Saturday.

The Chargers opened the game with an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown from Kiwaun Seals, five running backs produced 297 yards of offense on the ground and D-C created three turnovers on defense – two fumbles and one interception.

One turnover, in particular, was especially big for the Chargers.

After a turnover on downs on Elgin’s four-yard line, Dundee-Crown – holding a 22-8 lead late in the second quarter – came through with a big turnover of its own just before halftime. Elgin had driven over 50 yards when D-C made a big stop.

Backup Elgin quarterback Terrance Miller-Allen, who ran for 73 yards on 10 carries, had eluded D-C defenders all day, but was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage and coughed up the ball with multiple D-C defenders on the tackle.

Linebacker Jarrod Raap was there for the recovery with just over 30 seconds left in the half to keep Elgin from making it a one-score game.

D-C would get its third turnover with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, this time on an interception by Nick Musielewicz. Malik Dunner would score his third of three touchdowns on D-C’s next offensive possession, a 12-play drive covering over 70 yards to make it 29-8.